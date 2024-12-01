Qatar Grand Prix: First corner crash brings out SAFETY CAR as Russell suffers blow

Max Verstappen had a brilliant start at the Qatar Grand Prix, with some other drivers crashing behind him.

It took a single corner for the Dutchman to take back the place he lost to penalty after qualifying, passing George Russell with Lando Norris following him through.

READ MORE: FIA announce 17-driver Qatar Grand Prix penalty decision

However, chaos ensued behind them, as the drivers at the back of the grid vied for position and were entangled in a huge crash.

The race had barely started, before a safety car was brought out after a crash between Nico Hulkenberg, Esteban Ocon and Franco Colapinto on the opening lap.

READ MORE: New FIA F1 chief sends new rule warning to drivers and teams

Franco Colapinto and Esteban Ocon out of Qatar Grand Prix

Both Ocon and Colapinto ended up in the run-off area, where the pair were knocked out of the race after Hulkenberg locked up and made contact with the Alpine.

As a result of the impact of the Haas, Ocon hit Colapinto and pushed him off the track where the pair crashed out.

The Qatar GP marks Colapinto's third DNF in a row for Williams, with the Argentine star crashing out in both Brazil and Las Vegas.

Following the safety car restart, Verstappen maintained his lead and Norris was unable to overtake the four-time world champion, who extended the gap between himself and the McLaren.

Lewis Hamilton also had a nightmare start to the Qatar GP, where he was noted for a false start, and dropped down behind Sergio Perez in P8.

READ MORE: Audi announce NINE-FIGURE sale of team stake to state group

Related