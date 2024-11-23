F1 team reveal driver in danger of MISSING Las Vegas GP

A Formula 1 team may be without one of their two drivers for the Las Vegas Grand Prix on Saturday night, the team have confirmed in an official statement.

The last month has been a tricky one for the Williams team, with a host of dramatic crashes in recent races resulting in some long days and nights for their mechanics.

READ MORE: Hamilton makes astonishing early EXIT claim ahead of Las Vegas GP

Alex Albon, who suffered a fuel system issue in FP2 on Thursday, could not extract enough pace from his car to progress into Q2 and was knocked out in the opening session.

The 28-year-old will start Sunday’s race in P18, a disappointing return to the action after he failed to start the last race in Brazil.

Alex Albon missed the Brazilian GP

Franco Colapinto also had a disappointing Brazilian GP

Franco Colapinto’s Las Vegas GP under threat

However, it was Franco Colapinto who made the headlines after he suffered a terrifying crash in Q2.

Colapinto clipped the kerb which caused him to hit the wall at Turn 16, the contact smashing the side of his Williams and scattering the track with debris.

Whilst the Argentine managed to climb out of the car and appeared fine, Colapinto must pass medical tests to be able to race in Saturday’s race.

Williams have since released an official statement on Colapinto's condition, and revealed the risk that he could miss the Las Vegas GP.

READ MORE: Las Vegas Grand Prix: STAGGERING drink prices revealed at F1's showpiece event

Franco Colapinto could miss the Las Vegas GP

“During Qualifying Franco sustained a significant impact of over 50G, requiring a medical check up,” the statement read.

“An impact of this magnitude is obviously significant and severe and he will need to be evaluated again tomorrow before we will know if he is clear to race.

“Franco’s health is all that matters and we are glad he is otherwise okay. We will provide further updates when we can.”

READ MORE: Las Vegas Grand Prix SUED by local business

Related