F1 team announce INVESTIGATION after Las Vegas GP issue
A top Formula 1 team have announced that they're investigating an issue that arose during Friday's running at the Las Vegas Grand Prix.
Max.Verstappen could secure his fourth consecutive drivers' championship on the strip, with two races left to go.
However, the first few sessions of the weekend have been difficult for Red Bull, after they chose not to bring a trimmed rear wing to suit the high-speed circuit in Las Vegas.
Instead, Mercedes and McLaren have dominated the timesheets, which could see Verstappen’s championship glory put on pause until Qatar in a week’s time.
Aston Martin announce Las Vegas GP investigation
Elsewhere on the grid, teams such as Williams and Aston Martin, have been plagued by issues, with Alex Albon suffering a fuel system issue in FP2 and Lance Stroll causing a red flag in FP3.
The Aston Martin star’s car lost power when he exited Turn 12, and Stroll came to a complete standstill after his display went black and the engine cut out.
Stroll’s issue prompted a red flag, as smoke emerged from the cockpit and he jumped out of the car, as the team were presented with a major task for qualifying.
Following the incident in FP3, Aston Martin revealed on social media that they would be investigating the problem after he lost power on track.
Aston Martin’s power struggles follow a torrid outing at the last race in Brazil, where both Fernando Alonso and Stroll emerged pointless.
The Canadian also had an embarrassing crash during the formation lap, where he spun out and then beached into the gravel as he attempted to rejoin the track.
Alpine’s double podium in Brazil has placed them closer to Aston Martin in the championship, applying pressure to the Silverstone outfit to maintain their fifth place position.
