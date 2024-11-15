MILLION DOLLAR Las Vegas Grand Prix ticket provides stunning access

A million dollar ticket package for the Las Vegas Grand Prix has been revealed ahead of the race later this month.

Formula 1 hosted a race in the world-famous city for the first time for 39 years in 2023, and the inaugural event around the Las Vegas Street Circuit proved to be a huge success.

Max Verstappen claimed victory in the race last year, and was transported in a limousine at the end of the grand prix following post-race interviews in the stunning backdrop of the Fountains of Bellagio.

However, before last year's event, F1 champion Verstappen revealed his doubts that the Las Vegas GP would provide enjoyable action, claiming it would favour spectacle over the racing.

Max Verstappen was initially sceptical about the Las Vegas GP

F1 returned to Las Vegas in 2023

How much is a Las Vegas GP ticket?

Despite doubts heading into the grand prix weekend and a cancelled free practice session, the eventual race was heralded as one of the more exciting events of the season.

However, it seems that Las Vegas has continued to price their race tickets high - including one that costs a million dollars!

But what does a million dollar Las Vegas GP ticket include?

In a million dollar Aston Martin package provided by hotel Fontainebleau Las Vegas, the package gives the buyer a chance to take home an Aston Martin Vanquish, alongside a private roundtrip domestic flight for up to six guests.

A million dollar ticket also includes a five-night stay in the luxurious Fleur de Lis Chateau three-bedroom suit, six tickets to Fontainebleau Race Club suite and one VIP table in the DJ booth at LIV Las Vegas.

The ticket holder will also receive a private buyout of Lapis Spa & Wellness that can also be redeemed at a later date, and guests can enjoy a private dinner for six at ITO, with $20,000 food and beverage credit and $20,000 resort credit.

