Wolff drops MAJOR Mercedes financial bombshell
Mercedes Formula 1 chief Toto Wolff has dropped a major financial bombshell regarding the team.
After George Russell's car found the barriers at the Mexican Grand Prix this weekend, the team have incurred yet another financial hit - a habit that has become all too familiar for the Silver Arrows in recent weeks.
At the United States Grand Prix the week prior to the Mexican race, Russell also found the barriers in qualifying, whilst earlier this season, Kimi Antonelli had a huge shunt when filling in for Lewis Hamilton at Monza.
Lewis Hamilton also took a trip across the gravel that ended the seven-time F1 champion's race at the US GP after just three laps, with the Mercedes mechanics being put to work during the all Americas triple-header.
Toto Wolff: Mercedes on F1 cost cap 'limit'
Wolff has admitted that Russell's chassis needs to be repaired for next weekend's race in Brazil, raising concerns about the finances involved in replacing these parts as the team look to stay within the cost cap for the current season.
"It's hard to count," he told Sky Germany when asked about the new parts being fitted to the car in recent weeks.
"We are all trying to stay within the cost cap. We had a serious accident with the Kimi in Monza. Then last week the second time with George and this weekend again.
"We have a new underbody for him for Brazil but we are working at the limit.
"The only thing we have agreed on is that we are not driving for the championship and that means it's not always about having the latest part on the car."
Wolff drops MAJOR Mercedes financial bombshell
