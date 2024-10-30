close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • US

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
Wolff drops MAJOR Mercedes financial bombshell

Wolff drops MAJOR Mercedes financial bombshell

Wolff drops MAJOR Mercedes financial bombshell

Wolff drops MAJOR Mercedes financial bombshell

Mercedes Formula 1 chief Toto Wolff has dropped a major financial bombshell regarding the team.

After George Russell's car found the barriers at the Mexican Grand Prix this weekend, the team have incurred yet another financial hit - a habit that has become all too familiar for the Silver Arrows in recent weeks.

READ MORE: Announcement confirms Vettel RETURN in stunning move

At the United States Grand Prix the week prior to the Mexican race, Russell also found the barriers in qualifying, whilst earlier this season, Kimi Antonelli had a huge shunt when filling in for Lewis Hamilton at Monza.

Lewis Hamilton also took a trip across the gravel that ended the seven-time F1 champion's race at the US GP after just three laps, with the Mercedes mechanics being put to work during the all Americas triple-header.

READ MORE: Surprise F1 star tipped to REPLACE Perez at Red Bull

George Russell crashed out of Friday's practice in Mexico
Kimi Antonelli went into the barriers during his F1 debut in Monza

Lewis Hamilton also took a trip across the gravel that ended the seven-time F1 champion's race at the US GP after just three laps, with the Mercedes mechanics being put to work during the all Americas triple-header.

Toto Wolff: Mercedes on F1 cost cap 'limit'

Wolff has admitted that Russell's chassis needs to be repaired for next weekend's race in Brazil, raising concerns about the finances involved in replacing these parts as the team look to stay within the cost cap for the current season.

READ MORE: FIA issue BIZARRE F1 grid penalty at Mexican Grand Prix

"It's hard to count," he told Sky Germany when asked about the new parts being fitted to the car in recent weeks.

Toto Wolff has admitted Mercedes are close to the cost cap limit

"We are all trying to stay within the cost cap. We had a serious accident with the Kimi in Monza. Then last week the second time with George and this weekend again.

"We have a new underbody for him for Brazil but we are working at the limit.

"The only thing we have agreed on is that we are not driving for the championship and that means it's not always about having the latest part on the car."

READ MORE: FIA issue MANDATORY rule for all F1 teams ahead of Mexican GP

Related

Red Bull Lewis Hamilton Mercedes Sergio Perez George Russell Toto Wolff
Wolff announces Verstappen Mercedes UPDATE amid Red Bull exit rumours
Latest F1 News

Wolff announces Verstappen Mercedes UPDATE amid Red Bull exit rumours

  • October 6, 2024 01:00
Mercedes chief backs Ricciardo as Red Bull 'dirty play' discussed
Latest F1 News

Mercedes chief backs Ricciardo as Red Bull 'dirty play' discussed

  • September 26, 2024 20:00

Latest News

Lewis Hamilton

Hamilton all smiles as Mercedes show off NEW car

  • 17 minutes ago
Mercedes

Wolff drops MAJOR Mercedes financial bombshell

  • 1 uur geleden
Brazilian Grand Prix

F1 2024 Brazilian Grand Prix weather forecast - latest today from Sao Paulo

  • Yesterday 05:00
Latest F1 News

Brad Pitt F1 movie ROOKIE ERROR spotted at Mexican Grand Prix

  • Yesterday 03:00
NASCAR Cup Series

Busch team hint at NASCAR CONSPIRACY after Homestead incidents

  • Yesterday 02:00
Max Verstappen

Marko reveals Verstappen facing further FIA PUNISHMENT

  • Yesterday 01:00
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2024

Complete kalender 2024
More news

F1 Standings

Ontdek het op Google Play
x