FIA reveal verdict after HEAVY controversial crash at Mexico GP
FIA reveal verdict after HEAVY controversial crash at Mexico GP
The FIA have confirmed the outcome of a post-session investigation into a crash at the Mexican Grand Prix this weekend.
The 2024 Formula 1 season is in its home stretch now, with only four races remaining once things wrap up at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez this weekend.
READ MORE: F1 2024 Mexican Grand Prix weather - The latest forecast today from Mexico City
The weekend kicked off with practice on Friday, with a much-disrupted FP1 session providing plenty of drama.
A red flag involving young Mercedes star Kimi Antonelli was quickly followed by a huge crash which caused another red flag and a hefty delay to the session.
FIA reveal Ferrari verdict
That particular crash involved another young driver in Ollie Bearman, who stepped into the Ferrari car in place of Charles Leclerc as preparations for his full-time drive at Haas in 2025 ramp up.
Unfortunately for him, though, his session lasted under half an hour, when the Williams of Alex Albon went hurtling into Bearman's car having experienced a huge slide, before being collected by the barriers.
The front axle on Bearman's car was destroyed, while Albon's Williams needed extensive repairs before the rest of the weekend's running.
Now, following the collision, the FIA have announced a verdict on the incident, with both drivers called to the stewards.
They decided that no further action was required, with the collision being described as a 'racing incident'.
"The Stewards heard from the driver of Car 23 (Alexander Albon), the driver of Car 38 (Oliver Bearman), team representatives and reviewed, video, telemetry, team radio and in-car video evidence," the FIA said in an official statement.
"Bearman was on a cool down lap with the team letting him know about cars behind. Albon was on a fast lap. Just after Turn 9, Bearman, who was recharging and thus going relatively slow, pulled to the right. When Albon came around T9, he had Bearman in front of him and lifted.
"Because the car was under significant loading in the corner, it caused him to oversteer. Both drivers agreed that Bearman’s positioning was not unreasonable, but was unfortunate as it was close to Albon’s line. Had Bearman been slightly further down the track it would not have resulted in an incident. All parties agreed that it was a racing incident."
READ MORE: Announcement confirms Vettel RETURN in stunning move
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Team reveal AMAZING special edition Mexican Grand Prix paint job
- 47 minutes ago
Why isn't Ted's Notebook on TV this weekend?
- 1 uur geleden
FIA reveal verdict after HEAVY controversial crash at Mexico GP
- 2 uur geleden
F1 Qualifying Today: Mexican Grand Prix 2024 start time, TV channel and live stream
- 3 uur geleden
F1 Results Today: Verstappen WOES deepen as Red Bull rivals DOMINATE
- Today 01:50
NASCAR Qualifying Today: Straight Talk Wireless 400 start times, schedule and how to watch live
- Today 05:00
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP NETHERLANDS
23 - 25 Aug
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
30 Aug - 1 Sep
Charles Leclerc
-
GP AZERBAIJAN
13 - 15 Sep
Oscar Piastri
-
GP SINGAPORE
20 - 22 Sep
Lando Norris
-
GP USA
18 - 20 Oct
Charles Leclerc
- GP MEXICO 25 - 27 Oct
- GP BRAZIL 1 - 3 Nov
- GP USA 22 - 24 Nov
- GP QATAR 29 Nov - 1 Dec
- GP ABU DHABI 6 - 8 Dec