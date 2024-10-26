FIA reveal verdict after HEAVY controversial crash at Mexico GP

The FIA have confirmed the outcome of a post-session investigation into a crash at the Mexican Grand Prix this weekend.

The 2024 Formula 1 season is in its home stretch now, with only four races remaining once things wrap up at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez this weekend.

The weekend kicked off with practice on Friday, with a much-disrupted FP1 session providing plenty of drama.

A red flag involving young Mercedes star Kimi Antonelli was quickly followed by a huge crash which caused another red flag and a hefty delay to the session.

F1 heads to Mexico this weekend

Ollie Bearman will drive for Haas in 2025

FIA reveal Ferrari verdict

That particular crash involved another young driver in Ollie Bearman, who stepped into the Ferrari car in place of Charles Leclerc as preparations for his full-time drive at Haas in 2025 ramp up.

Unfortunately for him, though, his session lasted under half an hour, when the Williams of Alex Albon went hurtling into Bearman's car having experienced a huge slide, before being collected by the barriers.

The front axle on Bearman's car was destroyed, while Albon's Williams needed extensive repairs before the rest of the weekend's running.

Now, following the collision, the FIA have announced a verdict on the incident, with both drivers called to the stewards.

They decided that no further action was required, with the collision being described as a 'racing incident'.

"The Stewards heard from the driver of Car 23 (Alexander Albon), the driver of Car 38 (Oliver Bearman), team representatives and reviewed, video, telemetry, team radio and in-car video evidence," the FIA said in an official statement.

"Bearman was on a cool down lap with the team letting him know about cars behind. Albon was on a fast lap. Just after Turn 9, Bearman, who was recharging and thus going relatively slow, pulled to the right. When Albon came around T9, he had Bearman in front of him and lifted.

"Because the car was under significant loading in the corner, it caused him to oversteer. Both drivers agreed that Bearman’s positioning was not unreasonable, but was unfortunate as it was close to Albon’s line. Had Bearman been slightly further down the track it would not have resulted in an incident. All parties agreed that it was a racing incident."

