Wolff announces Verstappen Mercedes UPDATE amid Red Bull exit rumours

Toto Wolff has issued an update on whether Max Verstappen will sign with Mercedes as the Dutchman's Red Bull exit rumours persist.

The Mercedes boss had reportedly engaged in several discussions with Verstappen’s camp earlier this year, hoping to capitalise on early-season turmoil at their rival team.

Red Bull have had to contend with allegations against team principal Christian Horner and doubts about the team's long-term competitiveness as their performance has dropped off in 2024.

Wolff had been eager to explore the possibility of Verstappen joining Mercedes, especially in light of Lewis Hamilton's confirmed departure from the team at the end of the season.

Mercedes star George Russell with Verstappen

Mercedes focusing on Russell & Antonelli

However, with those talks failing to progress and Mercedes increasingly confident in the development of their junior driver Andrea Kimi Antonelli, interest in Verstappen eventually faded.

In a major announcement ahead of the Italian Grand Prix, Mercedes confirmed Antonelli would step up as Hamilton's replacement, partnering with George Russell from the 2025 season onwards.

Speaking to Motorsport.com, Wolff explained that with Antonelli now on board and Verstappen firmly settled at Red Bull, there was no need to pursue the Dutchman any further.

"We're sitting back," Wolff said.

"I think I've expressed it before, and we have a similar view from Max's side: you've got to put faith in your drivers and your team. You need to give it maximum support to make it a success.”

Mercedes team principal toto Wolff

Wolff likened the situation to a relationship, adding: "For me, it's like flirting outside whilst you're making your relationship work. It doesn't work, I'm not flirting outside.

"Only if I want to consider a change would I seek a conversation. And it’s the same on his side."

While Verstappen is off the table for now, attention has turned to Mercedes' new line-up of Antonelli and Russell.

The team seems content with their driver pairing, and the once-prominent discussions around Verstappen’s potential move to Mercedes now seem firmly in the rear-view mirror.

F1 Standings

