Ricciardo crowned in LEGENDARY status career boost

Daniel Ricciardo has been handed a career boost following his premature exit from Formula 1.

An iconic global magazine brand has slated Red Bull in the aftermath of Ricciardo's sacking from the sport, claiming the fan favorite 'deserved better'.

The 35-year-old was brutally dropped by his Visa Cash App RB team last week, with young star Liam Lawson announced as his replacement for the final six races of 2024, with an opportunity to secure a seat for 2025.

Ricciardo on the other hand does not appear as lucky, with almost all the other teams on the grid having confirmed their driver lineups for 2025.

Despite it looking like Ricciardo may be forced into early retirement after a career that lasted 14 seasons, the eight-time grand prix winner can find comfort after being handed legendary status by GQ magazine.

Daniel Ricciardo's career could continue in a racing series outside F1

GQ hail Ricciardo as F1 GOAT

There have been countless complaints over how Red Bull didn't give Ricciardo a proper send off, with the Australian seemingly not knowing whether or not the Singapore Grand Prix last time out was his final race.

Fellow countryman and paddock photographer Kym Illman recently declared Ricciardo 'deserved better', and now an iconnic magazine brand has said the same.

Daniel Ricciardo has been dropped by Red Bull leading to likely F1 retirement

GQ Australia took to their Instagram page to commend the 35-year-old's career, calling him 'one of the best drivers F1 has ever had,' and slamming Red Bull's treatment of the charismatic driver.

In the social media post, they made an astonishing claim, saying: "Say what you will about #DanielRicciardo’s recent performances, but when you assess the breadth of his career, it’s hard not to think of him as one of the best drivers #F1 has ever had.

"1,329 points, eight Grands Prix wins, and 32 podiums—the sport may be a game of musical chairs, but the Aussie driver managed to occupy a seat for 14 seasons.

"It [is] why you'd expect #RedBull, the team with which he spent the peak of career, to have handled his departure—from RB, and from F1—better."

