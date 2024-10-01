Ricciardo crowned in LEGENDARY status career boost
Ricciardo crowned in LEGENDARY status career boost
Daniel Ricciardo has been handed a career boost following his premature exit from Formula 1.
An iconic global magazine brand has slated Red Bull in the aftermath of Ricciardo's sacking from the sport, claiming the fan favorite 'deserved better'.
READ MORE: Ricciardo drops $3.5 million Red Bull BOMBSHELL as official F1 exit confirmed
The 35-year-old was brutally dropped by his Visa Cash App RB team last week, with young star Liam Lawson announced as his replacement for the final six races of 2024, with an opportunity to secure a seat for 2025.
Ricciardo on the other hand does not appear as lucky, with almost all the other teams on the grid having confirmed their driver lineups for 2025.
Despite it looking like Ricciardo may be forced into early retirement after a career that lasted 14 seasons, the eight-time grand prix winner can find comfort after being handed legendary status by GQ magazine.
GQ hail Ricciardo as F1 GOAT
There have been countless complaints over how Red Bull didn't give Ricciardo a proper send off, with the Australian seemingly not knowing whether or not the Singapore Grand Prix last time out was his final race.
Fellow countryman and paddock photographer Kym Illman recently declared Ricciardo 'deserved better', and now an iconnic magazine brand has said the same.
GQ Australia took to their Instagram page to commend the 35-year-old's career, calling him 'one of the best drivers F1 has ever had,' and slamming Red Bull's treatment of the charismatic driver.
In the social media post, they made an astonishing claim, saying: "Say what you will about #DanielRicciardo’s recent performances, but when you assess the breadth of his career, it’s hard not to think of him as one of the best drivers #F1 has ever had.
"1,329 points, eight Grands Prix wins, and 32 podiums—the sport may be a game of musical chairs, but the Aussie driver managed to occupy a seat for 14 seasons.
"It [is] why you'd expect #RedBull, the team with which he spent the peak of career, to have handled his departure—from RB, and from F1—better."
READ MORE: Ricciardo 'OFFER' revealed as NASCAR talk addressed
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Ricciardo crowned in LEGENDARY status career boost
- 1 uur geleden
Kelly Piquet teases ‘special’ future with partner Verstappen
- 3 uur geleden
NASCAR set to lose HUGE sponsor ahead of 2025
- Yesterday 19:00
F1 star blasts FIA for EMBARRASSING Verstappen punishment
- Yesterday 17:00
Netflix NASCAR Drive to Survive series comeback confirmed
- Yesterday 15:00
Jos Verstappen ANGER at son following race loss exposed
- Yesterday 05:00
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP NETHERLANDS
23 - 25 Aug
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
30 Aug - 1 Sep
Charles Leclerc
-
GP AZERBAIJAN
13 - 15 Sep
Oscar Piastri
-
GP SINGAPORE
20 - 22 Sep
Lando Norris
- GP USA 18 - 20 Oct
- GP MEXICO 25 - 27 Oct
- GP BRAZIL 1 - 3 Nov
- GP USA 22 - 24 Nov
- GP QATAR 29 Nov - 1 Dec