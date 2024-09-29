Horner delivered DEVASTATING blow to Ricciardo F1 career

The devastating blow to Daniel Ricciardo's Formula 1 career was dealt by Red Bull chief Christian Horner, it has been claimed.

It was announced in recent days that the popular Australian has lost his seat at Visa Cash App RB, with an official team statement confirming that it will be Liam Lawson driving alongside Yuki Tsunoda for the final six races of the season.

With no other viable options for Ricciardo elsewhere on the grid, it's looking likely to be the end of the Australian's career in the sport following 14 seasons and eight grand prix victories.

Horner has been the subject of plenty of fan fury following the decision, with Ricciardo not being allowed a proper send-off given the fact the decision was not officially confirmed before the Singapore Grand Prix last time out.

Daniel Ricciardo has been replaced at RB

Liam Lawson will replace Daniel Ricciardo on the F1 grid

Who fired Daniel Ricciardo?

Red Bull have a history of being brutal with drivers, with Daniil Kvyat, Alex Albon, and Nyck de Vries all finding out the hard way, but Ricciardo may have expected better given the time he has spent with the team.

Ricciardo claimed seven of his eight victories with Red Bull, before leaving for pastures new in 2018. However, the Australian found himself back within the wider family in 2023, when he was called up from his reserve driver position to drive for sister team VCARB (then AlphaTauri).

His performances since replacing De Vries, however, were patchy at best, leading to Red Bull making this decision before the end of the 2024 season.

Now, according to Sky Sports, it was Horner himself who delivered the crushing blow to the Aussie.

According to their sources, Horner officially informed Ricciardo that he would be losing his seat during a face-to-face meeting in Singapore.

Despite this, the Australian maintained that he did not know whether or not it would be his last race of the season, suggesting the rather personal axing may have come once the chequered flag had fallen.

What we do know is that Ricciardo is now out, and pondering his next adventure as the F1 season continues without him.

