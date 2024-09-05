close global

Verstappen slams Red Bull 'MONSTER' amid championship struggles

Verstappen slams Red Bull 'MONSTER' amid championship struggles

Verstappen slams Red Bull 'MONSTER' amid championship struggles

Harry Whitfield
Verstappen slams Red Bull 'MONSTER' amid championship struggles

Max Verstappen has slammed Red Bull for turning his car into a 'monster' as his lead in the championship once again decreases.

The three-time world champion could only manage P6 at Monza, and finished nearly 38 seconds behind Italian Grand Prix winner Charles Leclerc.

Whilst the Dutchman secured a podium finish at Zandvoort, he was still more than 22 seconds off Lando Norris.

Furthermore Verstappen's lead in the drivers' standings has been diminished, as he holds a 62-point lead with eight races of the season remaining.

Red Bull are only eight points ahead of McLaren in the constructors' championship
Max Verstappen's last victory came back in June at the Spanish GP

Verstappen unhappy with Red Bull as championship hopes fade

With plenty of points still up for grabs, Verstappen will have a nervous wait, hoping Norris and McLaren cannot overturn his lead in the standings.

"If we continue like this, we will lose both championships," he said to the media after the Italian GP.

"We have to work hard and change a lot of things in the car, because if not, we will lose everything.

"Last year we had a great car, the most dominant in history, and we basically turned it into a monster.

“We basically went from a very dominant car to a car that was impossible to drive in the space of, what, six to eight months.

Red Bull won 21 out of 22 races in 2023

"I can motivate the team, that's clear. But what I can't do is design the car."

"Overall, it has been a difficult weekend in Monza, both in qualifying and in the race. And in terms of position today we got the most out of it," Verstappen added.

“That's racing. Now, what we have to do is work hard to try to return to the place we want; so these two weeks before Baku we have to focus on turning things around and solving the problems that we have identified during the past weekends.”

