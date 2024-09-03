Norris explains Verstappen 'dig' after Ricciardo WARNING

McLaren Formula 1 star Lando Norris has clarified a recent comment made about Max Verstappen following a warning from fellow star Daniel Ricciardo.

Norris took a phenomenal victory at the Dutch Grand Prix last month, following which he closed the gap on Verstappen in the drivers' standings.

The Red Bull ace had led early on at Zandvoort after passing Norris as the race got underway.

However, Norris' advantage was clear when he passed Verstappen and proceeded to extend his gap to over 20 seconds by the chequered flag.

Lando Norris won the Dutch Grand Prix by almost 23 seconds

Max Verstappen has work to do to keep his championship lead healthy

Norris explains 'simply lovely' radio message

Verstappen's 61 race wins and 40 pole positions mean he has issued plenty of celebratory messages over team radio.

One catchphrase which has stuck with the three-time world champion is the way he describes his victories and poles: 'simply lovely'.

After winning at Verstappen's home track, Norris appeared to send a pointed message by using the phrase.

“Uh-huh. Simply lovely, huh? Well done,” said Norris over team radio just after crossing the line.

Daniel Ricciardo, a former team-mate of both drivers, warned Norris that the Dutchman would not have taken the comment kindly.

Lando Norris' radio message referenced a common Max Verstappen phrase

Following that and amid concerns that it had been misinterpreted as a 'dig' at Verstappen, Norris was keen to set the record straight.

"Well, I mean he's won a lot of races and he's said a lot of things," he told Sky Sports F1. "I'm not prepared for it [the radio message], I don't prepare myself for it, so it just felt like the easiest go to.

"It doesn't mean anything to me from that side. I'm not trying to make a statement. I just want to go and win and go home.

"I don't care about trying to make statements and trying to do all of this. It just popped into my head and I thought I'd say it.

"It's a fun thing. I can't think of those things. I'm not trying to have a dig or anything, like a lot of people want to come up with and headline with, and all of that nonsense.

"It was more a funny thing to do and obviously I respect Max a lot. So I stole one from his many, many wins that he's got," he added.

