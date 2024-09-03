Norris explains Verstappen 'dig' after Ricciardo WARNING
Norris explains Verstappen 'dig' after Ricciardo WARNING
McLaren Formula 1 star Lando Norris has clarified a recent comment made about Max Verstappen following a warning from fellow star Daniel Ricciardo.
Norris took a phenomenal victory at the Dutch Grand Prix last month, following which he closed the gap on Verstappen in the drivers' standings.
READ MORE: Concerning reports emerge ahead of F1's Las Vegas Grand Prix
The Red Bull ace had led early on at Zandvoort after passing Norris as the race got underway.
However, Norris' advantage was clear when he passed Verstappen and proceeded to extend his gap to over 20 seconds by the chequered flag.
READ MORE: Kelly Piquet reunited with F1 champion Verstappen
Norris explains 'simply lovely' radio message
Verstappen's 61 race wins and 40 pole positions mean he has issued plenty of celebratory messages over team radio.
One catchphrase which has stuck with the three-time world champion is the way he describes his victories and poles: 'simply lovely'.
After winning at Verstappen's home track, Norris appeared to send a pointed message by using the phrase.
“Uh-huh. Simply lovely, huh? Well done,” said Norris over team radio just after crossing the line.
Daniel Ricciardo, a former team-mate of both drivers, warned Norris that the Dutchman would not have taken the comment kindly.
Following that and amid concerns that it had been misinterpreted as a 'dig' at Verstappen, Norris was keen to set the record straight.
"Well, I mean he's won a lot of races and he's said a lot of things," he told Sky Sports F1. "I'm not prepared for it [the radio message], I don't prepare myself for it, so it just felt like the easiest go to.
"It doesn't mean anything to me from that side. I'm not trying to make a statement. I just want to go and win and go home.
"I don't care about trying to make statements and trying to do all of this. It just popped into my head and I thought I'd say it.
"It's a fun thing. I can't think of those things. I'm not trying to have a dig or anything, like a lot of people want to come up with and headline with, and all of that nonsense.
"It was more a funny thing to do and obviously I respect Max a lot. So I stole one from his many, many wins that he's got," he added.
READ MORE: Kelly Piquet reunited with F1 champion Verstappen
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Ricciardo reveals 2024 'DOWNFALL' as F1 future remains unclear
- 20 minutes ago
Hamilton makes prediction as Mercedes officially announce F1 champ's replacement
- 1 uur geleden
Norris explains Verstappen 'dig' after Ricciardo WARNING
- 2 uur geleden
Horner 'IGNORED' by Ford chief during Red Bull investigation
- 3 uur geleden
Newey F1 future news coming 'this week' as Red Bull legend set to confirm next move
- Yesterday 20:00
Power vows to 'FIGHT hard' in Nashville for IndyCar title
- Yesterday 19:00
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP NETHERLANDS
23 - 25 Aug
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
30 Aug - 1 Sep
Charles Leclerc
- GP AZERBAIJAN 13 - 15 Sep
- GP SINGAPORE 20 - 22 Sep
- GP USA 18 - 20 Oct
- GP MEXICO 25 - 27 Oct
- GP BRAZIL 1 - 3 Nov