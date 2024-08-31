IndyCar Today: Hy-Vee Milwaukee Mile 250 Race 1 start times, schedule and TV channels
IndyCar Today: Hy-Vee Milwaukee Mile 250 Race 1 start times, schedule and TV channels
The IndyCar Series returns to Wisconsin today (Saturday, August 31) for the first leg of the Hy-Vee Milwaukee Mile 250 doubleheader.
After a nine-year absence, the iconic Milwaukee Mile has returned to the calendar, hosting its first ever doubleheader in the series.
READ MORE: IndyCar star to leave for coveted 2025 seat
Alex Palou makes his Milwaukee debut with a 54-point lead over Will Power and could seal the championship if he managed to hold a 55-point gap after Sunday's race.
However, it won't be an easy task for the Spaniard as he will face a tough challenge from Power and third-place Colton Herta, both eager to narrow the gap and keep the championship race alive heading to the final two races of the season.
IndyCar 2024: Hy-Vee Milwaukee Mile 250 race times
Race 1 kicks off today (Saturday, August 31, 2024) at 6pm ET. Here are the start times converted to your time zone.
Eastern Time (EDT): 6pm Saturday
Central Time (CDT): 5pm Saturday
Pacific Time (PDT): 3pm Saturday
United Kingdom (BST): 11pm Saturday
Central European Time (CEST): 12am Sunday
You can catch all the action on USA Network, Peacock, IndyCar Live, SiriusXM INDYCAR Nation and INDYCAR Radio Network.
READ MORE: Controversial IndyCar star leaves team with IMMEDIATE effect
How to watch IndyCar on TV
The answer depends on your location. Here's a breakdown of how to catch the action in some major countries:
United States:Peacock, INDYCAR App
United Kingdom: Sky Sports F1
Australia: Stan Sport
Spain: Movistar+, Movistar (Indy 500 only)
France: Canal+
Germany: Sky Sports
Belgium: VOO Sport World
Brazil: ESPN, TV Cultura
Canada: TSN, TSN+
Middle East: INDYCAR LIVE
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport
Italy: Sky
Portugal: Sport TV
Singapore: INDYCAR LIVE
Japan: NHK
Hong Kong: INDYCAR LIVE
Hungary: Arena 4
Turkey: S Sport
READ MORE: IndyCar boss issues team-order decision as title fight heats up
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
F1 Results Today: Verstappen struggles AGAIN as Ferrari strong at home
- 1 uur geleden
IndyCar Today: Hy-Vee Milwaukee Mile 250 Race 1 start times, schedule and TV channels
- 31 minutes ago
NASCAR Qualifying Today: Cook Out Southern 500 start times, schedule and how to watch live
- 2 uur geleden
Mercedes confirm teen sensation as PERMANENT Hamilton replacement
- 2 uur geleden
IndyCar Qualifying Today: Hy-Vee Milwaukee Mile 250 start times, schedule and TV channels
- 3 uur geleden
F1 Italian Grand Prix Qualifying Today: Monza start time, TV channel and live stream
- Today 08:00
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
7 - 9 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP NETHERLANDS
23 - 25 Aug
Lando Norris
- GP ITALY 30 Aug - 1 Sep
- GP AZERBAIJAN 13 - 15 Sep
- GP SINGAPORE 20 - 22 Sep
- GP USA 18 - 20 Oct
- GP MEXICO 25 - 27 Oct