IndyCar Today: Hy-Vee Milwaukee Mile 250 Race 1 start times, schedule and TV channels

The IndyCar Series returns to Wisconsin today (Saturday, August 31) for the first leg of the Hy-Vee Milwaukee Mile 250 doubleheader.

After a nine-year absence, the iconic Milwaukee Mile has returned to the calendar, hosting its first ever doubleheader in the series.

READ MORE: IndyCar star to leave for coveted 2025 seat

Alex Palou makes his Milwaukee debut with a 54-point lead over Will Power and could seal the championship if he managed to hold a 55-point gap after Sunday's race.

However, it won't be an easy task for the Spaniard as he will face a tough challenge from Power and third-place Colton Herta, both eager to narrow the gap and keep the championship race alive heading to the final two races of the season.

IndyCar 2024: Hy-Vee Milwaukee Mile 250 race times

Race 1 kicks off today (Saturday, August 31, 2024) at 6pm ET. Here are the start times converted to your time zone.

Eastern Time (EDT): 6pm Saturday
Central Time (CDT): 5pm Saturday
Pacific Time (PDT): 3pm Saturday
United Kingdom (BST): 11pm Saturday
Central European Time (CEST): 12am Sunday

You can catch all the action on USA Network, Peacock, IndyCar Live, SiriusXM INDYCAR Nation and INDYCAR Radio Network.

READ MORE: Controversial IndyCar star leaves team with IMMEDIATE effect

How to watch IndyCar on TV

The answer depends on your location. Here's a breakdown of how to catch the action in some major countries:

United States:Peacock, INDYCAR App
United Kingdom: Sky Sports F1
Australia: Stan Sport
Spain: Movistar+, Movistar (Indy 500 only)
France: Canal+
Germany: Sky Sports
Belgium: VOO Sport World
Brazil: ESPN, TV Cultura
Canada: TSN, TSN+
Middle East: INDYCAR LIVE
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport
Italy: Sky
Portugal: Sport TV
Singapore: INDYCAR LIVE
Japan: NHK
Hong Kong: INDYCAR LIVE
Hungary: Arena 4
Turkey: S Sport

READ MORE: IndyCar boss issues team-order decision as title fight heats up

