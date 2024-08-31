IndyCar Today: Hy-Vee Milwaukee Mile 250 Race 1 start times, schedule and TV channels

The IndyCar Series returns to Wisconsin today (Saturday, August 31) for the first leg of the Hy-Vee Milwaukee Mile 250 doubleheader.

After a nine-year absence, the iconic Milwaukee Mile has returned to the calendar, hosting its first ever doubleheader in the series.

Alex Palou makes his Milwaukee debut with a 54-point lead over Will Power and could seal the championship if he managed to hold a 55-point gap after Sunday's race.

However, it won't be an easy task for the Spaniard as he will face a tough challenge from Power and third-place Colton Herta, both eager to narrow the gap and keep the championship race alive heading to the final two races of the season.

IndyCar 2024: Hy-Vee Milwaukee Mile 250 race times

Race 1 kicks off today (Saturday, August 31, 2024) at 6pm ET. Here are the start times converted to your time zone.

Eastern Time (EDT): 6pm Saturday

Central Time (CDT): 5pm Saturday

Pacific Time (PDT): 3pm Saturday

United Kingdom (BST): 11pm Saturday

Central European Time (CEST): 12am Sunday



You can catch all the action on USA Network, Peacock, IndyCar Live, SiriusXM INDYCAR Nation and INDYCAR Radio Network.

How to watch IndyCar on TV

The answer depends on your location. Here's a breakdown of how to catch the action in some major countries:

United States:Peacock, INDYCAR App

United Kingdom: Sky Sports F1

Australia: Stan Sport

Spain: Movistar+, Movistar (Indy 500 only)

France: Canal+

Germany: Sky Sports

Belgium: VOO Sport World

Brazil: ESPN, TV Cultura

Canada: TSN, TSN+

Middle East: INDYCAR LIVE

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport

Italy: Sky

Portugal: Sport TV

Singapore: INDYCAR LIVE

Japan: NHK

Hong Kong: INDYCAR LIVE

Hungary: Arena 4

Turkey: S Sport



