IndyCar Series 2024: Hy-Vee Milwaukee Mile 250 doubleheader start times, schedule and TV channels

IndyCar Series finally returns to Wisconsin this weekend for its first-ever doubleheader at Milwaukee Mile.

After a nine-year hiatus, IndyCar returns to the iconic venue for the Milwaukee Hy-Vee 250s, which will take place on Saturday and Sunday of Labor Day weekend.

Heading into the weekend, Alex Palou sits atop the championship standings, holding a 54-point advantage over Will Power and a more substantial 67-point lead over Colton Herta.

However, the pressure will be immense as all three drivers battle for every point that could ultimately decide the fate of the title with only three races to go.

Hy-Vee Milwaukee Mile 250 start times

Race 1 of the doubleheader kicks off on Saturday, August 31, 2024 at 6pm ET, while the second leg starts at 2:50pm on Sunday, September 1, 2024.

Here's the full Hy-Vee Milwaukee Mile 250 doubleheader weekend schedule converted to your time zone.

Session ET CT PT UK time CEST
High Line Practice 3:35pm on Friday 2:35pm on Friday 12:35pm on Friday 8:35pm on Friday 9:35pm on Friday
Practice 4:30pm on Friday 3:30pm on Friday 1:30pm on Friday 9:30pm on Friday 10:30pm on Friday
Qualifications 2:15pm on Saturday 1:15pm on Saturday 11:15am on Saturday 7:15pm on Saturday 8:15pm on Saturday
Race 1 6pm on Saturday 5pm on Saturday 3pm on Saturday 11pm on Saturday 12pm on Sunday
Race 2 2:50pm on Sunday 1:50pm on Sunday 11:50am on Sunday 7:50pm on Sunday 8:50pm on Sunday

You can watch the race on USA Network, Peacock, IndyCar Live, SiriusXM INDYCAR Nation and INDYCAR Radio Network.

How to watch IndyCar on TV

The answer depends on your location. Here's a breakdown of how to catch the action in some major countries:

United States: NBC, USA Network, Peacock, INDYCAR App
United Kingdom: Sky Sports F1
Australia: Stan Sport
Spain: Movistar+, Movistar (Indy 500 only)
France: Canal+
Germany: Sky Sports
Belgium: VOO Sport World
Brazil: ESPN, TV Cultura
Canada: TSN, TSN+
Middle East: INDYCAR LIVE
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport
Italy: Sky
Portugal: Sport TV
Singapore: INDYCAR LIVE
Japan: NHK
Hong Kong: INDYCAR LIVE
Hungary: Arena 4
Turkey: S Sport

Hy-Vee Milwaukee Mile 250 FAQs

What date is the Hy-Vee Milwaukee Mile 250?

Race 1 takes place on Saturday, August 31, 2024, while Race 2 starts on Sunday, September 1, 2024.

What time is the Hy-Vee Milwaukee Mile 250?

Race 1 kicks off at 6pm ET on Saturday, with Race 2 starting at 2:50pm on Sunday.

Where is the Hy-Vee Milwaukee Mile 250 takes place?

The Hy-Vee Milwaukee Mile 250 takes place at Wisconsin State Fair Park in West Allis, Wisconsin.

What length is the Wisconsin State Fair Park?

The Wisconsin State Fair Park is a one-mile oval.

