IndyCar boss issues team-order decision as title fight heats up

Team Penske boss Tim Cindric has discussed whether he will implement team-orders as the IndyCar title battle begins to heat up.

Will Power and Scott McLaughlin remain in championship contention with just 66 and 73 points respectively separating them from Alex Palou at the top of the standings.

However their team-mate, Josef Newgarden, achieved his third victory of the season at the World Wide Technology Raceway on Saturday, with some suggesting he could mount a championship challenge.

In order to do so he would have to keep Power and McLaughlin behind him, leading to the question of whether Cindric should implement team orders if Newgarden has the best chance.

Does Josef Newgarden have an outside chance of claiming the 2024 title?

Should Team Penske introduce team orders?

The team boss responded to these claims in a recent interview, and came to a decision over whether he would implement team-orders.

“In IndyCar, I don’t think we ever really hold anyone back,” Cindric told RACER.

“Maybe to our detriment some years, but we’ve let our guys race for wins. And we’ll continue to do that, as will the other guys.

“If there’s only one or two people in front of him, then you could maybe say he has an outside chance if he sweeps the rest of the races.

“But with that many people in in the hunt there, it’s not realistic to talk about a championship.

Will Alex Palou clinch the world title?

“I think he’s resolved to just trying to finish the season on a high note. There’s three or four guys behind the 10 car that if the 10 has trouble, there’s opportunity there to at least be within a race (worth of points) right now.

“With four to go, somebody would have to dominate the last three or four races, and then have the 10 car struggled at one or two to really have a shot at it.

“From a team perspective, I think they’ll all race each other in a good way. But when you’re fighting for wins, it’s hard to give up a win.”

