Haas forced to hand over RACE CAR after Italian Grand Prix delay
Haas forced to hand over RACE CAR after Italian Grand Prix delay
Haas' former title sponsor Uralkali has confirmed that they have received the full amount owed, as well as a race car, from the team after a court order kept the team at the Dutch Grand Prix.
READ MORE: Concerning reports emerge ahead of F1's Las Vegas Grand Prix
Haas terminated its partnership with the company in 2022, however a Swiss arbitration court ruled that the team owed Uralkali a partial refund of their 2022 payment.
In a statement released today, Uralkali announced that it had also taken possession of a Haas race car, which was part of the agreement outlined in the sponsorship contract.
Uralkali confirms Haas payment
The company further noted that, having received the payment in full, it has informed Dutch authorities that Haas' assets, previously under arrest as an interim measure, can now be released.
This clearance allows Haas to remove its equipment from the Netherlands, easing concerns over the team's participation in upcoming races, including the Italian Grand Prix.
READ MORE: Mystery surrounds IndyCar driver signing announcement
"The money returned to Uralkali by the Swiss arbitration and transferred to us by Haas will be used to increase our capacity to ensure stable food supply," the statement read.
This conclusion comes after a tense period for Haas, which saw its assets, including cars and equipment, seized at the Dutch Grand Prix as Uralkali sought to enforce the arbitration ruling.
The dispute originated from Haas' decision to cut ties with Uralkali and Russian driver Nikita Mazepin following the Russian invasion of Ukraine, a move that Uralkali contested through legal channels.
The payment settlement now clears the path for Haas to focus on its F1 campaign, free from the looming threat of asset seizure.
READ MORE:Danica Patrick makes 'can't fake a fan' claim in NASCAR
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Wolff teases SURPRISE over Mercedes' Hamilton replacement announcement
- 12 minutes ago
F1 Italian Grand Prix weather 2024 - latest forecast today from Monza
- 1 uur geleden
Haas forced to hand over RACE CAR after Italian Grand Prix delay
- 2 uur geleden
Busch calls for NASCAR change that spectators will love
- 3 uur geleden
Audi in talks with ICONIC F1 name for 2025 comeback
- Today 18:00
Verstappen reveals plans to QUIT F1
- Today 17:00
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP BAHRAIN
29 Feb - 2 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
7 - 9 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP NETHERLANDS
23 - 25 Aug
Lando Norris
- GP ITALY 30 Aug - 1 Sep
- GP AZERBAIJAN 13 - 15 Sep
- GP SINGAPORE 20 - 22 Sep
- GP USA 18 - 20 Oct
- GP MEXICO 25 - 27 Oct