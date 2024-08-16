Mystery surrounds IndyCar driver signing announcement

close global

A key piece of information has been omitted from the recent announcement of a stunning driver transfer.

The world of motorsport has been strife with driver switches in recent months, with Lewis Hamilton's stunning move to Ferrari kickstarting 'silly season' in Formula 1, and the drama surrounding Arrow McLaren's U-turn over IndyCar star Theo Pourchaire.

Earlier this week, another stunning driver move was announced in IndyCar, with David Malukas set to be joining AJ Foyt Racing from his Meyer Shank Racing Team ahead of the 2025 season.

However, that particular driver signing announcement has left IndyCar fans with more questions than answers.

Will Sting Ray Robb be replaced at AJ Foyt?

Malukas joins AJ Foyt Racing

The 22-year-old Malukas is seen as a rising star within IndyCar, having already run in 39 races despite his tender age.

The American star originally signed with Arrow McLaren at the start of the year, however missed out on the move due to a pre-season wrist injury, which then saw him move to Meyer Shank.

However, who Malukas will replace at AJ Foyt Racing remains a mystery, with the announcement missing out whether or not it will be Santino Ferucci or fellow youngster Sting Ray Robb that will be replaced ahead of the 2025 IndyCar Series.

Ferucci is currently 10th in the championship, while Sting Ray Robb is down in 21st.

