Norris issues determined track behavior WARNING after missed wins
Lando Norris has delivered a warning concerning his track conduct after a series of missed opportunities to take a second F1 win.
Since his maiden victory at the Miami Grand Prix, the McLaren driver has narrowly missed out on doubling his tally.
The Brit has become increasingly frustrated with this, especially after he took the lead from his team-mate in Hungary, and was forced to give it back toward the end of the race.
Norris also missed out on a win in Austria as he battled Verstappen for the top step on the podium, and when the pair crashed, the Brit was forced to retire from the race.
Norris discusses winning mentality
Despite the incident, Norris stated he did not need an apology from the Dutchman and insisted they were still friends.
His leniency over the situation has led to some criticising his ‘nice guy’ attitude, arguing that he cannot be friends with Verstappen if he wants to compete against him.
“I don't really care what people say,” Norris said to Autosport.
“I’m a nice guy, and I try to be respectful in every way that I can. But that has absolutely zero relevance for what happens on track.
“As much as people want to just come up with their own thoughts and talk about these things, what happened 10 years ago and 15 and 20 years ago was completely different to now.
“So if I want, I can be a lot more of a d**k and act like an idiot and have that persona and make people think that, but I don't need to, I don't want to.
“I still want to make jokes and have fun and laugh and I don't care what people say.
“I'm just enjoying my life. Simple as that. But when I put my helmet on, I don't care what people say.
“I'll do what I’ve got to do to win. It's quite simple.”
