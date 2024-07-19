close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • US

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
McLaren boss predicts Red Bull DOWNFALL after team 'fractures'

McLaren boss predicts Red Bull DOWNFALL after team 'fractures'

McLaren boss predicts Red Bull DOWNFALL after team 'fractures'

McLaren boss predicts Red Bull DOWNFALL after team 'fractures'

McLaren CEO Zak Brown has revealed that 'fractures' within Red Bull could lead to their downfall.

The Woking-based outfit have quickly become the team to beat in 2024, regularly competing with Red Bull after Lando Norris' Miami Grand Prix victory.

READ MORE: F1 DROP surprise event from 2025 calendar

Following a run of strong performances in the papaya machinery, Norris clinched second place in the drivers' standings, stalking the Red Bull of Max Verstappen.

After an unfortunate collision between the two rivals in Austria and questionable strategy from the Woking-based outfit costing Norris a home win, it is clear McLaren still have a lot of work to do to take the top spot.

CEO Zak Brown on the other hand seems focused on the Red Bull off-track action, commenting on the team's internal issues once again.

Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri both led the British Grand Prix at various points in the race

How has the Red Bull drama unfolded?

The tension at Red Bull appears to have stemmed from the alleged 'inappropriate behaviour' complaint made against team principal Christian Horner by a female employee.

Horner was cleared by an internal investigation, but Zak Brown expressed dismay over how the investigation was handled.

Following the case, Jos Verstappen, father of Red Bull's star driver Max, called for Horner to exit the team and ever since, the rift between the two appears to be unrepairable.

READ MORE: Fans react to Danica Patrick firing HOAX

What was Zak Brown's Red Bull verdict?

Despite the drama, Red Bull remains unaffected for now, with Max Verstappen still leading the drivers' championship.

Yet Brown believes a manifestation of these issues could be on the horizon.

Speaking to media, he revealed: "I think the turmoil will have more of a mid- to longer-term impact,"

"Adrian Newey ... this car was done last year, what they are racing now was done when everything was fine."

READ MORE: Brad Pitt F1 movie set to feature ICONIC US race despite controversy

Zak Brown has taken a frequent swipe at Red Bull's team issues this season

With new regulations set to switch up the order in 2026, Brown predicted things could go downhill for Red Bull.

"It's more '26 when you've got a new engine coming, what's going on with the driver front - that's where you potentially are going to see the lack of stability that appears to be there maybe come through a little bit.

"Winning holds things together and, as that becomes more of a challenge for them, that's where you might see some more fractures in various relationships inside that camp" he added.

READ MORE: Brad Pitt F1 movie set to feature ICONIC US race despite controversy

Related

Red Bull Max Verstappen Lando Norris Miami Grand Prix Zak Brown Austria
McLaren boss goes hard on 'EMBARRASSING' rival chief
Latest F1 News

McLaren boss goes hard on 'EMBARRASSING' rival chief

  • July 14, 2024 01:00
F1 boss labels Red Bull 'toxic' in CRUSHING verdict
Latest F1 News

F1 boss labels Red Bull 'toxic' in CRUSHING verdict

  • June 13, 2024 22:00

Latest News

Breaking F1 News

Haas announce MAJOR change to their 2025 driver lineup

  • 2 uur geleden
Latest F1 News

McLaren boss predicts Red Bull DOWNFALL after team 'fractures'

  • 26 minutes ago
F1 News & Gossip

Horner could FIRE Red Bull star during the 'summer break'

  • 1 uur geleden
Latest F1 News

F1 champion continues to BLAST Ricciardo with Schumacher claim

  • 3 uur geleden
IndyCar News

Sting Ray Robb reveals TENSE moment with team after HUGE smash

  • Yesterday 23:00
Latest F1 News

Verstappen reveals Red Bull are under THREAT

  • Yesterday 21:00
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2024

Complete kalender 2024
More news

F1 Standings

Ontdek het op Google Play
x