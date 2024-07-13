IndyCar Race Today: Hy-Vee Homefront 250 start times, schedule and how to watch
IndyCar Race Today: Hy-Vee Homefront 250 start times, schedule and how to watch
The NTT IndyCar Series rolls into Iowa Speedway tonight for the Hy-Vee Homefront 250, the first act in a doubleheader weekend at the famed "World's Fastest Short Track."
This weekend marks a significant moment as it's the first time the series will compete on an oval track with the newly introduced hybrid unit.
Debuted at the series' last outing in Mid-Ohio, which saw third-place Pato O'Ward clinch the win from Alex Palou and Scott McLaughlin, the hybrid unit injects an additional 60 horsepower into the equation, adding a layer of intrigue to the already demanding short-track racing.
The momentum from tonight will carry over to tomorrow's Hy-Vee One Step 250, ensuring a thrilling conclusion to the Iowa doubleheader.
READ MORE: IndyCar Series 2024: Hy-Vee One Step 250 start times, schedule and how to watch
IndyCar at Iowa Speedway: Hy-Vee Homefront 250 start times
The race kicks off today (Saturday, July 13, 2024) at 8pm ET. Here's the start times converted to your time zone.
Eastern Time (EDT): 8pm Saturday
Central Time (CDT): 7pm Saturday
Pacific Time (PDT): 5pm Saturday
United Kingdom (BST): 1am Sunday
Central European Time (CEST): 2am Sunday
You can catch all the action on NBC, Peacock, IndyCar Live, SiriusXM INDYCAR Nation and INDYCAR Radio Network.
READ MORE: Las Vegas Grand Prix offering STEEP $1300 ticket for little access
How to watch IndyCar on TV
The answer depends on your location. Here's a breakdown of how to catch the action in some major countries:
United States: NBC, USA Network, Peacock, INDYCAR App
United Kingdom: Sky Sports F1
Australia: Stan Sport
Spain: Movistar+, Movistar (Indy 500 only)
France: Canal+
Germany: Sky Sports
Belgium: VOO Sport World
Brazil: ESPN, TV Cultura
Canada: TSN, TSN+
Middle East: INDYCAR LIVE
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport
Italy: Sky
Portugal: Sport TV
Singapore: INDYCAR LIVE
Japan: NHK
Hong Kong: INDYCAR LIVE
Hungary: Arena 4
Turkey: S Sport
READ MORE: Hamilton set for SURPRISE Paris Olympics showing
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
NASCAR Qualifying Today: The Great American Getaway 400 start times, schedule and how to watch
- 1 uur geleden
IndyCar Race Today: Hy-Vee Homefront 250 start times, schedule and how to watch
- 2 uur geleden
Hy-Vee IndyCar Doubleheader 2024: Qualifying start times, schedule and how to watch
- 3 uur geleden
Teenage IndyCar star reveals HUGE advantage of McLaren seat
- Today 05:00
Denny Hamlin in X-RATED blast on battles with NASCAR Cup champ
- Today 03:00
Danica Patrick gives CONTROVERSIAL thoughts on 'Chemtrail' conspiracy theory
- Today 01:00
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP BAHRAIN
29 Feb - 2 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
7 - 9 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
- GP HUNGARY 19 - 21 Jul
- GP BELGIUM 26 - 28 Jul
- GP NETHERLANDS 23 - 25 Aug
- GP ITALY 30 Aug - 1 Sep