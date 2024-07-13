close global

IndyCar Race Today: Hy-Vee Homefront 250 start times, schedule and how to watch

The NTT IndyCar Series rolls into Iowa Speedway tonight for the Hy-Vee Homefront 250, the first act in a doubleheader weekend at the famed "World's Fastest Short Track."

This weekend marks a significant moment as it's the first time the series will compete on an oval track with the newly introduced hybrid unit.

Debuted at the series' last outing in Mid-Ohio, which saw third-place Pato O'Ward clinch the win from Alex Palou and Scott McLaughlin, the hybrid unit injects an additional 60 horsepower into the equation, adding a layer of intrigue to the already demanding short-track racing.

The momentum from tonight will carry over to tomorrow's Hy-Vee One Step 250, ensuring a thrilling conclusion to the Iowa doubleheader.

IndyCar at Iowa Speedway: Hy-Vee Homefront 250 start times

The race kicks off today (Saturday, July 13, 2024) at 8pm ET. Here's the start times converted to your time zone.

Eastern Time (EDT): 8pm Saturday
Central Time (CDT): 7pm Saturday
Pacific Time (PDT): 5pm Saturday
United Kingdom (BST): 1am Sunday
Central European Time (CEST): 2am Sunday

You can catch all the action on NBC, Peacock, IndyCar Live, SiriusXM INDYCAR Nation and INDYCAR Radio Network.

How to watch IndyCar on TV

The answer depends on your location. Here's a breakdown of how to catch the action in some major countries:

United States: NBC, USA Network, Peacock, INDYCAR App
United Kingdom: Sky Sports F1
Australia: Stan Sport
Spain: Movistar+, Movistar (Indy 500 only)
France: Canal+
Germany: Sky Sports
Belgium: VOO Sport World
Brazil: ESPN, TV Cultura
Canada: TSN, TSN+
Middle East: INDYCAR LIVE
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport
Italy: Sky
Portugal: Sport TV
Singapore: INDYCAR LIVE
Japan: NHK
Hong Kong: INDYCAR LIVE
Hungary: Arena 4
Turkey: S Sport

