IndyCar Race Today: Hy-Vee Homefront 250 start times, schedule and how to watch

The NTT IndyCar Series rolls into Iowa Speedway tonight for the Hy-Vee Homefront 250, the first act in a doubleheader weekend at the famed "World's Fastest Short Track."

This weekend marks a significant moment as it's the first time the series will compete on an oval track with the newly introduced hybrid unit.

Debuted at the series' last outing in Mid-Ohio, which saw third-place Pato O'Ward clinch the win from Alex Palou and Scott McLaughlin, the hybrid unit injects an additional 60 horsepower into the equation, adding a layer of intrigue to the already demanding short-track racing.

The momentum from tonight will carry over to tomorrow's Hy-Vee One Step 250, ensuring a thrilling conclusion to the Iowa doubleheader.

IndyCar at Iowa Speedway: Hy-Vee Homefront 250 start times

The race kicks off today (Saturday, July 13, 2024) at 8pm ET. Here's the start times converted to your time zone.

Eastern Time (EDT): 8pm Saturday

Central Time (CDT): 7pm Saturday

Pacific Time (PDT): 5pm Saturday

United Kingdom (BST): 1am Sunday

Central European Time (CEST): 2am Sunday



You can catch all the action on NBC, Peacock, IndyCar Live, SiriusXM INDYCAR Nation and INDYCAR Radio Network.

How to watch IndyCar on TV

The answer depends on your location. Here's a breakdown of how to catch the action in some major countries:

United States: NBC, USA Network, Peacock, INDYCAR App

United Kingdom: Sky Sports F1

Australia: Stan Sport

Spain: Movistar+, Movistar (Indy 500 only)

France: Canal+

Germany: Sky Sports

Belgium: VOO Sport World

Brazil: ESPN, TV Cultura

Canada: TSN, TSN+

Middle East: INDYCAR LIVE

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport

Italy: Sky

Portugal: Sport TV

Singapore: INDYCAR LIVE

Japan: NHK

Hong Kong: INDYCAR LIVE

Hungary: Arena 4

Turkey: S Sport



