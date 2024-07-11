IndyCar Series 2024: Hy-Vee One Step 250 start times, schedule and how to watch
IndyCar Series 2024: Hy-Vee One Step 250 start times, schedule and how to watch
Iowa Speedway will host twin 250-lap races this weekend on Saturday and Sunday around its 0.894-mile oval in Newton, Iowa.
The NTT IndyCar Series electrified Mid-Ohio with the much-anticipated debut of the new hybrid era last weekend. The collaborative effort between IndyCar, Chevrolet, and Honda saw the introduction of a 2.2-liter, twin-turbocharged V6 engine paired with a 48V MGU and a 320 kJ/lap supercapacitor ESS.
Pato O'Ward emerged victorious, fending off challenges from Alex Palou and Scott McLaughlin to claim the checkered flag.
Now, the series heads next to Iowa Speedway for a doubleheader weekend. The action kicks off on Saturday with the Hy-Vee Homefront 250 race, then on Sunday, the Hy-Vee One Step 250 takes center stage as round 12 of the 2024 season.
READ MORE: Palou reveals BLAME for losing Mid-Ohio win
IndyCar at Iowa Speedway: Hy-Vee One Step 250 start times
The race starts on Sunday, July 14, 2024 at 12:15pm ET. Here's the full IndyCar Series weekend schedule converted to your time zone.
|Session
|ET
|CT
|PT
|UK time
|CEST
|Qualifying
|3:45pm on Saturday
|2:45pm on Saturday
|12:45pm on Saturday
|8:45pm on Saturday
|9:45pm on Saturday
|Race
|12:15pm on Sunday
|11:15am on Sunday
|9:15am on Sunday
|5:15pm on Sunday
|6:15pm on Sunday
You can catch all the action on NBC, Peacock, IndyCar Live, SiriusXM INDYCAR Nation and INDYCAR Radio Network.
READ MORE: Las Vegas Grand Prix offering STEEP $1300 ticket for little access
How to watch IndyCar on TV
The answer depends on your location. Here's a breakdown of how to catch the action in some major countries:
United States: NBC, USA Network, Peacock, INDYCAR App
United Kingdom: Sky Sports F1
Australia: Stan Sport
Spain: Movistar+, Movistar (Indy 500 only)
France: Canal+
Germany: Sky Sports
Belgium: VOO Sport World
Brazil: ESPN, TV Cultura
Canada: TSN, TSN+
Middle East: INDYCAR LIVE
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport
Italy: Sky
Portugal: Sport TV
Singapore: INDYCAR LIVE
Japan: NHK
Hong Kong: INDYCAR LIVE
Hungary: Arena 4
Turkey: S Sport
Hy-Vee One Step 250 at Iowa Speedway FAQs
What date is the Hy-Vee One Step 250 race?
The Hy-Vee One Step 250 race takes place on Sunday, July 14, 2024.
What time is the Hy-Vee One Step 250 race?
The Hy-Vee One Step 250 race kicks off at 12:15pm ET.
Where is the Hy-Vee One Step 250 takes place?
The Hy-Vee One Step 250 takes place at Iowa Speedway in Newton, Iowa.
What length is the Iowa Speedway?
The Iowa Speedway is .875 miles in length.
READ MORE: McLaren star admits being SCARED of team's F1 car
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Chicago mayor indecisive over CONTROVERSIAL major NASCAR decision
- 38 minutes ago
Hamilton Silverstone win given 'WEIRD' verdict by Horner
- 1 uur geleden
'Several' IndyCar teams looking to POACH F1 race winner
- 2 uur geleden
IndyCar Series 2024: Hy-Vee One Step 250 start times, schedule and how to watch
- 3 uur geleden
Newey's wife reveals design guru's destination in CRYPTIC post
- Today 15:00
Controversial NASCAR Xfinity driver dropped by team
- Today 06:00
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP BAHRAIN
29 Feb - 2 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
7 - 9 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
- GP HUNGARY 19 - 21 Jul
- GP BELGIUM 26 - 28 Jul
- GP NETHERLANDS 23 - 25 Aug
- GP ITALY 30 Aug - 1 Sep