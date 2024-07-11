IndyCar Series 2024: Hy-Vee One Step 250 start times, schedule and how to watch

Iowa Speedway will host twin 250-lap races this weekend on Saturday and Sunday around its 0.894-mile oval in Newton, Iowa.

The NTT IndyCar Series electrified Mid-Ohio with the much-anticipated debut of the new hybrid era last weekend. The collaborative effort between IndyCar, Chevrolet, and Honda saw the introduction of a 2.2-liter, twin-turbocharged V6 engine paired with a 48V MGU and a 320 kJ/lap supercapacitor ESS.

Pato O'Ward emerged victorious, fending off challenges from Alex Palou and Scott McLaughlin to claim the checkered flag.

Now, the series heads next to Iowa Speedway for a doubleheader weekend. The action kicks off on Saturday with the Hy-Vee Homefront 250 race, then on Sunday, the Hy-Vee One Step 250 takes center stage as round 12 of the 2024 season.

IndyCar at Iowa Speedway: Hy-Vee One Step 250 start times

The race starts on Sunday, July 14, 2024 at 12:15pm ET. Here's the full IndyCar Series weekend schedule converted to your time zone.

Session ET CT PT UK time CEST Qualifying 3:45pm on Saturday 2:45pm on Saturday 12:45pm on Saturday 8:45pm on Saturday 9:45pm on Saturday Race 12:15pm on Sunday 11:15am on Sunday 9:15am on Sunday 5:15pm on Sunday 6:15pm on Sunday

You can catch all the action on NBC, Peacock, IndyCar Live, SiriusXM INDYCAR Nation and INDYCAR Radio Network.

How to watch IndyCar on TV

The answer depends on your location. Here's a breakdown of how to catch the action in some major countries:

United States: NBC, USA Network, Peacock, INDYCAR App

United Kingdom: Sky Sports F1

Australia: Stan Sport

Spain: Movistar+, Movistar (Indy 500 only)

France: Canal+

Germany: Sky Sports

Belgium: VOO Sport World

Brazil: ESPN, TV Cultura

Canada: TSN, TSN+

Middle East: INDYCAR LIVE

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport

Italy: Sky

Portugal: Sport TV

Singapore: INDYCAR LIVE

Japan: NHK

Hong Kong: INDYCAR LIVE

Hungary: Arena 4

Turkey: S Sport



Hy-Vee One Step 250 at Iowa Speedway FAQs

What date is the Hy-Vee One Step 250 race?

The Hy-Vee One Step 250 race takes place on Sunday, July 14, 2024.

What time is the Hy-Vee One Step 250 race?

The Hy-Vee One Step 250 race kicks off at 12:15pm ET.

Where is the Hy-Vee One Step 250 takes place?

The Hy-Vee One Step 250 takes place at Iowa Speedway in Newton, Iowa.

What length is the Iowa Speedway?

The Iowa Speedway is .875 miles in length.

