Las Vegas Grand Prix offering STEEP $1300 ticket for little access

Formula 1 is set to introduce an all-new general admission ticket for the Las Vegas Grand Prix at an eye-watering price point.

The brand-new Heineken GA+ ticket will allow access to one part of the track, rather than all of it – as is usually the case with a general admission ticket.

Situated at turn four, within the South Koval Zone, fans will be able to sit in ‘unassigned bleacher-style seating’, which will operate on a first-come, first-served basis.

CEO of the Las Vegas Grand Prix – Renee Wilm, claims that the offer is “much more affordable than last year’s product offering in the same location”, but the price of said tickets may still shock you.

Las Vegas will host a second ever F1 race in 2024

The cheapest Vegas ticket was nearly $600 in 2023

How much will the Las Vegas ticket cost?

Access for the three-day weekend will cost $1,350 (£1,064), and that’s without any guarantee of a seat with the unassigned seating arrangements.

That’s nearly three times the cost of a Singapore Grand Prix ‘premium walkabout’ general admission ticket, which allows you to watch from almost anywhere around the track – but without any seating.

The promoter of the event has said that the ticket will offer “incredible views as drivers speed up for the overtake on the action-packed Koval Straightaway.”

But for access to just one corner, is $1300 a bit steep? Is that good value for the fans?

The cost of tickets is something which has even worried drivers on the grid, who fear the ‘real fans’ may be getting priced out of attending races.

Daniel Ricciardo commented on the issue last year after realising the cost of a ticket to the inaugural Las Vegas Grand Prix.

“I would love that everyone can have the option to attend. Obviously, I’m not the business behind the sport. I don’t want to say it’s my ignorance, but I would still love that the general admission [ticket] is affordable for anyone, whatever job they have.

“Of course, if there’s then some crazy packages and people want to spend that money – all good, so be it.”

