IndyCar Series 2024: Hy-Vee Homefront 250 start times, schedule and how to watch
The NTT IndyCar Series heads to Iowa Speedway for the Hy-Vee Homefront 250, the first of a gruelling double-header weekend.
Nicknamed "The World's Fastest Short Track," Iowa Speedway's 0.875-mile tri-oval with variable banking throws a curveball at drivers, demanding exceptional physical and mental fortitude.
With lap times dipping below 18 seconds, IndyCar machines will be pushed to their limits as they carve their way around the high-speed oval.
This weekend's Hy-Vee Homefront 250 marks the first half of a double-header, with another gruelling IndyCar race, the Hy-Vee One Step 250, scheduled for Sunday.
IndyCar at Iowa Speedway: Hy-Vee Homefront 250 start times
The race kicks off on Saturday, July 13, 2024 at 3:45pm ET. Here's the full IndyCar Series weekend schedule converted to your time zone.
|Session
|ET
|CT
|PT
|UK time
|CEST
|High Line Practice
|3:35pm on Friday
|2:35pm on Friday
|12:35pm on Friday
|8:35pm on Friday
|9:35pm on Friday
|Practice
|4:30pm on Friday
|3:30pm on Friday
|1:30pm on Friday
|9:30pm on Friday
|10:30pm on Friday
|Qualifying
|3:45pm on Saturday
|2:45pm on Saturday
|12:45pm on Saturday
|8:45pm on Saturday
|9:45pm on Saturday
|Race
|8pm on Saturday
|7pm on Saturday
|5pm on Saturday
|1am on Sunday
|2am on Sunday
You can catch all the action on NBC, Peacock, IndyCar Live, SiriusXM INDYCAR Nation and INDYCAR Radio Network.
How to watch IndyCar on TV
The answer depends on your location. Here's a breakdown of how to catch the action in some major countries:
United States: NBC, USA Network, Peacock, INDYCAR App
United Kingdom: Sky Sports F1
Australia: Stan Sport
Spain: Movistar+, Movistar (Indy 500 only)
France: Canal+
Germany: Sky Sports
Belgium: VOO Sport World
Brazil: ESPN, TV Cultura
Canada: TSN, TSN+
Middle East: INDYCAR LIVE
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport
Italy: Sky
Portugal: Sport TV
Singapore: INDYCAR LIVE
Japan: NHK
Hong Kong: INDYCAR LIVE
Hungary: Arena 4
Turkey: S Sport
Hy-Vee Homefront 250 at Iowa Speedway FAQs
What date is the Hy-Vee Homefront 250 race?
The Hy-Vee Homefront 250 race takes place on Saturday, July 13, 2024.
What time is the Hy-Vee Homefront 250 race?
The Hy-Vee Homefront 250 race kicks off at 8pm ET.
Where is the Hy-Vee Homefront 250 takes place?
The Hy-Vee Homefront 250 takes place at Iowa Speedway in Newton, Iowa.
What length is the Iowa Speedway?
The Iowa Speedway is 0.875 miles in length.
IndyCar Series 2024: Hy-Vee Homefront 250 start times, schedule and how to watch
