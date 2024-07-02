Racer requests Verstappen BAN after Norris accident
A racing driver has called for Max Verstappen to receive a ban for his part in a collision with Lando Norris at the Austrian Grand Prix.
The Dutchman was in control of the race until lap 52, when a slow pitstop allowed Norris to close and apply pressure.
Norris dived down the inside and the pair ran off track just laps before contact was made and both drivers suffered punctures and limped back to the pits.
This time, Verstappen was the offender in the eyes of pundits and stewards, who gave the reigning champion a 10-second time penalty.
Verstappen 'deliberately' forced Norris off
Whilst Verstappen's driving may have been seen as on the limit, 'hard racing', or taking things too far by many, one fellow driver has gone a step further in their analysis.
Drivers often do not take kindly to moves that can be perceived as intentional, and British racer Bradley Philpot believes Verstappen should be banned for his actions.
"Trying to run a car off the road who you’ve just crashed into, whilst you’re driving with a rear puncture, should be an instant race ban," he wrote on X.
Philpot is a two-time Nürburgring Endurance champion, as well as having a 24 Hours of Silverstone victory to his name.
"Max caused a crash and then deliberately forced the car he’d just crashed into to take to the grass on a straight," he claimed.
"He hasn’t matured. He simply had less competition for the last few years."
Verstappen attracted something of an unwanted reputation early in his F1 career for his aggressive and sometimes incident-prone driving.
He has not faced regular wheel-to-wheel combat for wins since 2021, when controversy shrouded the title battle with Lewis Hamilton after multiple crashes and near missed even before the infamous Abu Dhabi finale.
The Dutchman, though, has more than proven his ability and temperament as he has become a more experienced driver. On this occasion, however, he may have gone over the limit.
