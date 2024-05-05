Verstappen BLUNDER causes safety car drama in Miami

After hitting a bollard during the Miami Grand Prix, Max Verstappen brought out a virtual safety car.

The incident caused damage to his front wing, with a VSC deployed in order to give stewards chance to remove the bollard from the track.

Despite the incident Verstappen did not lose any performance and remained in the lead.

A marshal has since removed the debris from the track, and the race was restarted shortly after the uncharacteristic mistake from the world champion.

Verstappen pitted under green flag conditions where the team checked his front wing for damage.

With no issues found, the Dutch driver was sent back out on hard tyres, where he came out ahead of Charles Leclerc.

It could have been an even worse start for Verstappen during the opening lap, with Sergio Perez locking up and nearly crashing into his teammate.

The Mexican driver fell down the order, as the McLaren of Oscar Piastri took advantage of the incident to gain third place.

