Andretti unveils STUNNING facility after F1 rejection

Andretti are not stepping down in their efforts to join the Formula 1 grid for 2028 as the sport’s 11th team.

The team’s proposal to join the grid for 2025 or 2026 was thrown out over fears that they wouldn’t add any value to Formula 1.

They will partner up with General Motors and Cadillac as part of a power-unit deal, helping to add an original manufacturer to the sport.

The American based outfit, who are bidding to become the second team from North America, recently crash tested a front-wing as part of their preparations.

Now they have released pictures of a new state of the art facility in Indianapolis, which will work 50/50 alongside their UK facility.

Andretti's original application was thrown out

Andretti are aiming to join F1 as an 11th team in 2028

Andretti with long-term visions

Featuring an impressive 400,000 square feet building on a 90-acre site, they have worked in partnership with Ridge to design the campus, who also helped with Aston Martin’s Silverstone base.

Speaking about the new infrastructure, CEO and chairman Michael Andretti discussed the importance of his employees within the new operation.

“Since groundbreaking we’ve taken time to really evaluate and dive deep into every aspect of the project,” he said.

“Our goal remains to create a healthy workplace and culture for employees and a campus that can be a destination for the community, while focusing on enhanced performance and competition capabilities for our race teams.

“The updated designs and direction accomplish all those things, and I’m so proud of what we are building.

