Horner delivers Andretti entry verdict after F1 decision

Christian Horner has delivered his verdict after Andretti’s attempt to enter the Formula 1 grid as a new team was rejected over the winter.

Formula 1 decided against admitting them into the sport for 2025, with the main reason listed being a fear that they would fail to ‘provide value’ to the championship.

It means that for now, there will be no 11th team in Formula 1, at a time where a lack of excitement on-track could be ignited by the addition of a new team for the first time in nine years.

There are a few teams which Andretti could seek to buy, but putting a deal together and implementing his own infrastructure would take time and money that he has already invested into wind tunnel models of the current F1 cars.

READ MORE: Journalist reveals Horner ‘messages’ LEAKED in anonymous email

Christian Horner helped lead Red Bull's Jaguar takeover in 2004

Andretti were denied entry to F1 before 2026

Horner: It doesn't mean that Andretti can't come

Speaking to the media about the ordeal at the Bahrain Grand Prix, Christian Horner revealed his opinion on the matter.

"Formula 1 made its position clear," Horner told the media. "It doesn't mean that Andretti can't come, it just means that they can't come as a new or 11th team.

"So, the opportunity still exists for them to take over an existing franchise or team if they can reach commercial terms."

Andretti’s next best opportunity to join the grid will be from 2028, where Formula 1 has stated that it may be open to expanding for an 11th team.

For now, it appears that Haas – the only American team in the sport, will remain the last team to be granted entry [as it was in 2016], while Andretti battles with Formula 1 for admission.

READ MORE: Horner Red Bull investigation official VERDICT announced

Related