Ferrari star’s family admit 'difficult' junior career

Carlos Sainz's family have admitted that the Ferrari driver struggled to cope with the weight of expectation when he was younger, speaking on Netflix's Drive to Survive series.

It’s Drive to Survive release month – which means that here at GPFans, we’re taking a look back at some of the biggest moments and stories from the show’s history.

Five seasons of chaos have come and gone, and we’re sure to get even more of it when the sixth season drops on 23 February – the last day of Formula 1’s 2024 pre-season test in Bahrain.

Here is the latest article where our editorial team go harking back to pivotal moments on the amazing docuseries...

READ MORE: Drive To Survive Season 6: Release date, what to expect and how to watch

Family reveal difficult junior career

Carlos Sainz has been with Ferrari for three years

It’s fair to say that Carlos Sainz’s Formula 1 career has taken off since the start of Drive to Survive in 2018.

Starting at Renault before moving to a resurgent McLaren and then Ferrari, he has shown the progression that he would’ve hoped to achieve and remains a candidate for a championship in 2024.

But he’s had to fight hard for his opportunities and has had the toughest trio of team-mates that anyone in the sport has had over the last decade.

Matched up against Max Verstappen at first, before moving to partner Lando Norris and now Charles Leclerc – he’s proven a point against all of them.

Sainz is a true fighter

Carlos Sainz will leave Ferrari after the 2024 season

It’s been a constant fight for the Spaniard, and that has been a theme throughout his entire career as his cousin and manager Carlos Onoro told the Netflix cameras in 2018.

"For Carlos Jr, growing up with his dad has had positives and negatives,” he said. “You’ve got free advice from a legend [his father].

“At the same time, I think it was a little bit tough because everywhere that Carlos went racing he was pointed out - ‘that’s the son of Carlos Sainz, I want to beat that guy!’. That kind of jealousy. He has had to prove a lot of people wrong.”

His father, Carlos Sainz Sr – a rally legend and a man who continues to operate at the top level now has a wealth of racing experience, wishes that he could’ve been ‘invisible’ to everyone.

“If I could be invisible, I would love to be invisible,” said Sainz Sr. “This is his life, his sport, his time. I have been enough time in the camera, so I’m quite happy to leave him alone.”

Behind the scenes, many fans don’t have access to what the drivers go through in order to make a career at the top of motorsport.

Each person has to tackle their own issues and Sainz continues to do a great job to this day.

It’s part of why although his Ferrari contract ends at the conclusion of the 2024 season, he will still attract plenty of interest from rival teams.

READ MORE: F1 pundit tips Sainz for SHOCK move after Ferrari exit