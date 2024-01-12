Piquet posts snapshots of 'date night' with Verstappen

It is the winter break in Formula 1 and that means that the drivers are enjoying their well-deserved holidays. This also applies to Max Verstappen, who, together with girlfriend Kelly Piquet, is taking some time for each other before the longest Formula 1 season ever starts.

The Dutchman enters 2024 as the clear favorite for the world title, although fans will hope for a little more fight for the championship. However, everything depends on a fast car, and Red Bull building a worthy successor to the historic RB19.

The competitors are not sitting idle either, because Mercedes wants to take a stand against the Austrian team with their own brand-new W15. McLaren and Ferrari will also do everything they can this coming season to make it as difficult as possible for Verstappen.

Date night

Before the spectacle starts in about two months and the preparation for the new year begins, Piquet and Verstappen have been spending some time together before the reigning champion embarks on his whirlwind tour of the world.

Piquet posted a picture on her Instagram account of her preparing for her 'date night' with Verstappen, showing a 2019 Tenuta San Guido Sassicaia, worth 500 euros, also being pulled from the wine cabinet.

Piquet and Verstappen are said to have started dating in 2020, but did not become official until January 2021.

Kelly has been reluctant to reveal too many details about how they met, given the intense media focus which is constantly on Verstappen.

“Maybe one day we will reveal the whole story, but I am careful with what I say,” she explained. “On the internet, everything derails so quickly. It’s nice to keep some things between us and us alone.”

