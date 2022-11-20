Welcome to GPFans

Verstappen's season-ending warning as Mercedes make every error - GPFans F1 Recap
F1 race day head to heads - final rankings
Perez makes Red Bull vow after Leclerc defeat
Alonso switches focus to Aston Martin adventure after "unacceptable" end with Alpine
Hamilton relief at season end as record shattered
Horner reveals Perez "dying fly" concerns as Red Bull monopoly slips away
Mercedes made "all the mistakes we can make" - Wolff
Vettel rues Aston Martin strategy as F1 career ends with point
1
F1 Driver of the Day: Vettel wins in Abu Dhabi
F1 drivers' standings post-Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
1
Leclerc targets title success as Ferrari find perfection
3
Verstappen delivers Red Bull warning after taking command of F1
9
Verstappen dominates as Hamilton ends miserable season with retirement
Abu Dhabi Grand Prix LIVE: Verstappen wins as F1 bids farewell to Vettel
GPFans Staff

Max Verstappen has warned Red Bull it will be "difficult to replicate" the successes of this season after rounding out the campaign with his 15th win of the season.Read more...

Mercedes made "all the mistakes we can make" - Wolff

Toto Wolff suggested Mercedes made "all the mistakes we can make" during a disappointing Abu Dhabi season finale. Read more...

Horner reveals Perez "dying fly" concerns as Red Bull monopoly slips away

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner has conceded Sergio Perez would have been a "dying fly" had he not made a second pit stop at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. Read more...

Vettel rues Aston Martin strategy as F1 career ends with point

Sebastian Vettel was left to rue Aston Martin's decision to take on a one-stop strategy as his F1 career ended with a points finish at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. Read more...

Alonso switches focus to Aston Martin adventure after "unacceptable" end with Alpine

Fernando Alonso has already switched focus to his new adventure with Aston Martin after the latest in an "unacceptable" string of Alpine failures saw him retire from the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. Read more...

F1 Standings

