Verstappen's season-ending warning as Mercedes make every error - GPFans F1 Recap

GPFans Staff

Sunday 20 November 2022 22:30

Max Verstappen has warned Red Bull it will be "difficult to replicate" the successes of this season after rounding out the campaign with his 15th win of the season.

Mercedes made "all the mistakes we can make" - Wolff

Toto Wolff suggested Mercedes made "all the mistakes we can make" during a disappointing Abu Dhabi season finale.

Horner reveals Perez "dying fly" concerns as Red Bull monopoly slips away

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner has conceded Sergio Perez would have been a "dying fly" had he not made a second pit stop at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Vettel rues Aston Martin strategy as F1 career ends with point

Sebastian Vettel was left to rue Aston Martin's decision to take on a one-stop strategy as his F1 career ended with a points finish at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Alonso switches focus to Aston Martin adventure after "unacceptable" end with Alpine