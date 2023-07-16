Jeremy Clarkson offers to become Red Bull MASCOT after British GP appearance

Joe Ellis

Sunday 16 July 2023

Jeremy Clarkson has offered to become Red Bull's new mascot after his appearance at the British Grand Prix.

The 'Grand Tour' host took a day off from farming at Diddly Squat to attend the Silverstone race with Alpine, which is his local team based in the Cotswolds.

Things did not go well for Alpine in the race, however, as Esteban Ocon retired with a hydraulics leak and Pierre Gasly was punted out of the race by Lance Stroll.

Clarkson was cheekily asked by Alpine never to visit them again so suggested his 'bad luck' could be used to prevent Red Bull from continuing to dominate this season.

Try anything

"I went to the British Grand Prix last weekend with my local team Alpine and, despite having me as a mascot, it wasn’t their best race," Clarkson wrote in his column for The Sun.

"One car broke down and the other was punted into retirement by Lance Stroll.

"I wrote afterwards to say thank you for the hospitality and have received a reply asking me never to join them again.

"Maybe I should offer my mascot services to Red Bull."

