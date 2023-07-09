F1 British Grand Prix Race Today: Silverstone 2023 start times, schedule and TV

Chris Deeley

Sunday 9 July 2023 07:27

Formula 1 fans will be treated to a familiar sight at Silverstone on Sunday, with Max Verstappen starting on pole for the British Grand Prix.

However, his front row companion was far more unexpected, with Lando Norris putting his McLaren into second place – with his team-mate Oscar Piastri starting third.

The papaya pair stormed to the front in a stunning qualifying session which, despite having been rain-affected to start, ended with dry, pacy conditions. The race is likely going to be dry throughout, with the forecast showing sun across the board.

Norris is (obviously) the best placed home driver on the grid, with George Russell and Lewis Hamilton starting sixth and seventh respectively.

Here is all you need to know heading into Sunday at Silverstone.

Race - Sunday July 9, 2023

The race will start at the same time as qualifying did on Saturday, albeit with better weather conditions.

Local time: 3pm Sunday

UK time (BST): 3pm Sunday

Central European Time (CET): 4pm Sunday

United States (Eastern Time): 10am Sunday

United States (Central Time): 9am Sunday

United States (Pacific Time): 7am Sunday

South Africa: 4pm Sunday

Australia (Sydney/Melbourne): 12:00am Monday

How to watch F1 race live on TV today

The following broadcasters have F1 rights to cover the action from Silverstone, please check local listings:

UK: Sky Sports F1, Channel 4

United States: ESPN, ESPN Deportes

Australia: Fox Sports

Canada: RDS, TSN

France: Canal+

Germany: Sky Sport F1

Italy: Sky Sport F1

Spain: DAZN

Netherlands: Viaplay Xtra

Brazil: BandSports, Bandeirantes

Japan: DAZN

South Africa: SuperSport

Malaysia: beIN Sports

Singapore: beIN Sports

F1 TV Pro is also available in selected territories.

