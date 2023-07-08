Perez ROASTED by F1 driver pundits after latest qualifying NIGHTMARE

Joe Ellis

Saturday 8 July 2023

Sergio Perez had yet another awful qualifying at the British Grand Prix as he failed to make it out of Q1 for the FIFTH race running.

The Mexican sat for ages at the end of the pit lane waiting for the session to restart after Kevin Magnussen caused a red flag but his tyres lost too much temperature.

He completed his final lap and went fastest but as everyone else behind him improved, he dropped into the bottom five.

2009 world champion Jenson Button did not hold back in his criticism of the Red Bull driver, considering Max Verstappen took pole.

Pundits adamant 'luck' had nothing to do with it

"It wasn't bad luck," Button said on Sky Sports. "He didn't get a lap before the red flag and after the red flag as a team they probably made a mistake of trying to put him out there first, but then he's sat at the end of the pit lane and his tyres are cold.

"The last guy on circuit is normally quickest in that situation. It's a bad strategy call but some of it is down to Checo not putting the team under pressure by not getting in the lap before that."

Sergio Perez had to watch Max Verstappen take a fifth successive pole from the paddock

Former F1 driver Christijan Albers piled on too on Dutch TV, saying: "This has nothing to do with luck. He has the same opportunities as everyone else, only he doesn't do anything with them.

"The only thing is that Red Bull made sure he was in front, to make sure he could get away right away. That caused the tires to cool down, which is not convenient.

"It's nice to have good temperature. But then still you see that other drivers can bring the temperature in and he can't.:

Perez: Conditions exposed issues

Sergio Perez has suffered yet more qualifying frustration

Perez himself admitted that changeable conditions are where he struggles the most compared to his world champion team-mate.

"I think in these conditions is where I struggle the most with the car," he told GPFans.

"My issues become more apparent in the changeable conditions. So I think it's something that as a team we need to get on top of and understand what we are able to do better. Simple as that.

"It's just a shame to lose out, you know, because we had a great Friday, the race pace was looking really good.

"So I think it started from the back. It's gonna be another race where we would try to minimise the damage."

