Russell has epic 'TOP GUN' moment ahead of Silverstone race

Stuart Hodge

Saturday 8 July 2023 09:57 - Updated: 11:05

George Russell took to the skies with the Royal Air Force this week as part of the build-up to the British Grand Prix in a moment the Mercedes driver described as "the experience of a lifetime".

As part of a feature for Sky Sports' coverage of the Silverstone race, Russell took to the skies in a RAF Typhoon fighter jet.

It also afforded an epic 'Top Gun' style moment as he and Sky Sports reporter Ted Kravitz were pictured in a photo reminiscent of the most famous scene in the classic 1986 film starring Tom Cruise.

The 25-year-old's memorable day of flying took place at RAF Coningsby in Lincolnshire and it certainly left a lasting impression on Russell, who hails from nearby Norfolk.

George Russell and Ted Kravitz fly with the RAF

READ MORE: Russell insists there's a motive for ‘WHINGING’ by Verstappen

Russell thankful to RAF for amazing experience

He said: “An experience of a lifetime having the chance to fly a Typhoon Fighter Jet.

“Seeing the teamwork, camaraderie and skillset within the whole of the RAF, I truly understand why it’s such an honour to work for the Royal Air Force.

“Huge respect for everything the pilots, crew and wider team do. Thank you for teaching me so much, and of course, for the ride!”

Mavericks. 💙



An experience of a lifetime having the chance to fly a Typhoon Fighter Jet.



Seeing the teamwork, camaraderie and skillset within the whole of the RAF, I truly understand why it’s such an honour to work for the Royal Air Force.@RoyalAirForce @RAFTyphoonTeam pic.twitter.com/uhBX9sOSF5 — George Russell (@GeorgeRussell63) July 5, 2023

Now attention turns to the action on the track at Silverstone, which interesting is also a former RAF airfield, where Russell will be aiming to make it onto the podium for just the second time this season this Sunday.

READ MORE: F1 Driver Salaries: How much do Hamilton, Verstappen and co earn?