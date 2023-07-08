F1 British Grand Prix Qualifying Today: Silverstone 2023 start times, schedule and TV

Chris Deeley

Saturday 8 July 2023 07:57

Formula 1 is back in the UK this weekend, with the last session of free practice and qualifying at Silverstone from around lunchtime.

Unlike Friday, Saturday's sessions look like they could be spiced up by some adverse weather conditions in the afternoon, with some heavy rain anticipated between sessions.

Another qualifying session on a drying track would be a must-watch, with the Austrian Grand Prix's similar session last weekend producing some high drama.

Here is all you need to know heading into Saturday at Silverstone.

Free Practice 3 (FP3) - Saturday July 8, 2023

We get underway late on Saturday morning with a 1-hour practice session. Here is the crucial start time wherever you are in the world:

Local time (BST): 11.30pm Saturday

Central European Time (CET): 12.30pm Saturday

United States (Eastern Time): 6.30am Saturday

United States (Central Time): 5.30am Saturday

United States (Pacific Time): 3.30am Saturday

South Africa: 12.30pm Saturday

Australia (Sydney/Melbourne): 8.30pm Saturday

Qualifying - Saturday July 8, 2023

Qualifying kicks off later in the afternoon, with the forecasted rain expected to have stopped by that point – although the track could still be very slippery.

Local time: 3pm Saturday

UK time (BST): 3pm Saturday

Central European Time (CET): 4pm Saturday

United States (Eastern Time): 10am Saturday

United States (Central Time): 9am Saturday

United States (Pacific Time): 7am Saturday

South Africa: 4pm Saturday

Australia (Sydney/Melbourne): 12:00am Sunday

How to watch F1 qualifying live on TV today

The following broadcasters have F1 rights to cover the action from Silverstone, please check local listings:

UK: Sky Sports F1, Channel 4

United States: ESPN, ESPN Deportes

Australia: Fox Sports

Canada: RDS, TSN

France: Canal+

Germany: Sky Sport F1

Italy: Sky Sport F1

Spain: DAZN

Netherlands: Viaplay Xtra

Brazil: BandSports, Bandeirantes

Japan: DAZN

South Africa: SuperSport

Malaysia: beIN Sports

Singapore: beIN Sports

F1 TV Pro is also available in selected territories.

