F1 British Grand Prix Qualifying Today: Silverstone 2023 start times, schedule and TV
Formula 1 is back in the UK this weekend, with the last session of free practice and qualifying at Silverstone from around lunchtime.
Unlike Friday, Saturday's sessions look like they could be spiced up by some adverse weather conditions in the afternoon, with some heavy rain anticipated between sessions.
Another qualifying session on a drying track would be a must-watch, with the Austrian Grand Prix's similar session last weekend producing some high drama.
Here is all you need to know heading into Saturday at Silverstone.
Free Practice 3 (FP3) - Saturday July 8, 2023
We get underway late on Saturday morning with a 1-hour practice session. Here is the crucial start time wherever you are in the world:
Local time (BST): 11.30pm Saturday
UK time (BST): 11.30pm Saturday
Central European Time (CET): 12.30pm Saturday
United States (Eastern Time): 6.30am Saturday
United States (Central Time): 5.30am Saturday
United States (Pacific Time): 3.30am Saturday
South Africa: 12.30pm Saturday
Australia (Sydney/Melbourne): 8.30pm Saturday
Qualifying - Saturday July 8, 2023
Qualifying kicks off later in the afternoon, with the forecasted rain expected to have stopped by that point – although the track could still be very slippery.
Local time: 3pm Saturday
UK time (BST): 3pm Saturday
Central European Time (CET): 4pm Saturday
United States (Eastern Time): 10am Saturday
United States (Central Time): 9am Saturday
United States (Pacific Time): 7am Saturday
South Africa: 4pm Saturday
Australia (Sydney/Melbourne): 12:00am Sunday
How to watch F1 qualifying live on TV today
The following broadcasters have F1 rights to cover the action from Silverstone, please check local listings:
UK: Sky Sports F1, Channel 4
United States: ESPN, ESPN Deportes
Australia: Fox Sports
Canada: RDS, TSN
France: Canal+
Germany: Sky Sport F1
Italy: Sky Sport F1
Spain: DAZN
Netherlands: Viaplay Xtra
Brazil: BandSports, Bandeirantes
Japan: DAZN
South Africa: SuperSport
Malaysia: beIN Sports
Singapore: beIN Sports
F1 TV Pro is also available in selected territories.
