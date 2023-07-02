Chris Deeley

Sunday 2 July 2023 16:38

Max Verstappen looked back to his imperious best on Sunday in Spielberg, driving away from the Ferrari of Charles Leclerc to win a race that looked closer on the timing screen that it did in reality.

Verstappen pitted with a couple of laps to go in order to have a dart at the fastest lap of the race, cutting his advantage over the Monegasque driver.

However, he did lose his incredible 250+ lap streak of laps led in grands prix earlier in the race when he came out of the pits behind Leclerc and Carlos Sainz Jr..

Leclerc finished second, ahead of a fast-finishing Sergio Perez who claimed the final podium spot ahead of Carlos Sainz.

The race was riddled with penalties for track limit violations, with a number of drivers heading marginally off the track – and some, including Lewis Hamilton, getting quite het up about it.

Here is a full rundown on how things finished in Styria.

Austrian Grand Prix 2023 results

The final classification from Styria is as follows:

1. Max Verstappen [Red Bull]

2. Charles Leclerc [Ferrari] - +5.155s

3. Sergio Perez [Red Bull] - +17.188s

4. Carlos Sainz [Ferrari] - +21.377s

5. Lando Norris [McLaren] - +26.327s

6. Fernando Alonso [Aston Martin] - +30.317s

7. Lewis Hamilton [Mercedes] - +39.196s

8. George Russell [Mercedes] - +48.403s

9. Pierre Gasly [Alpine] - +57.667s

10. Lance Stroll [Aston Martin] - +59.043s

11. Alex Albon [Williams] - +1:09.767s

12. Esteban Ocon [Alpine] - +1 lap

13. Logan Sargeant [Williams] - +1 lap

14. Zhou Guanyu [Alfa Romeo] - +1 lap

15. Nyck de Vries [AlphaTauri] - +1 lap

16. Valtteri Bottas [Alfa Romeo] - +1 lap

17. Oscar Piastri [McLaren] - +1 lap

18. Yuki Tsunoda [AlphaTauri] - +1 lap

19. Kevin Magnussen [Haas] - +1 lap

20. Nico Hulkenberg [Haas] - DNF

Fastest Lap

Max Verstappen [Red Bull]

