F1 Austrian Grand Prix 2023 results: Verstappen dominates CONTROVERSIAL race
Max Verstappen looked back to his imperious best on Sunday in Spielberg, driving away from the Ferrari of Charles Leclerc to win a race that looked closer on the timing screen that it did in reality.
Verstappen pitted with a couple of laps to go in order to have a dart at the fastest lap of the race, cutting his advantage over the Monegasque driver.
However, he did lose his incredible 250+ lap streak of laps led in grands prix earlier in the race when he came out of the pits behind Leclerc and Carlos Sainz Jr..
Leclerc finished second, ahead of a fast-finishing Sergio Perez who claimed the final podium spot ahead of Carlos Sainz.
The race was riddled with penalties for track limit violations, with a number of drivers heading marginally off the track – and some, including Lewis Hamilton, getting quite het up about it.
Here is a full rundown on how things finished in Styria.
Austrian Grand Prix 2023 results
The final classification from Styria is as follows:
1. Max Verstappen [Red Bull]
2. Charles Leclerc [Ferrari] - +5.155s
3. Sergio Perez [Red Bull] - +17.188s
4. Carlos Sainz [Ferrari] - +21.377s
5. Lando Norris [McLaren] - +26.327s
6. Fernando Alonso [Aston Martin] - +30.317s
7. Lewis Hamilton [Mercedes] - +39.196s
8. George Russell [Mercedes] - +48.403s
9. Pierre Gasly [Alpine] - +57.667s
10. Lance Stroll [Aston Martin] - +59.043s
11. Alex Albon [Williams] - +1:09.767s
12. Esteban Ocon [Alpine] - +1 lap
13. Logan Sargeant [Williams] - +1 lap
14. Zhou Guanyu [Alfa Romeo] - +1 lap
15. Nyck de Vries [AlphaTauri] - +1 lap
16. Valtteri Bottas [Alfa Romeo] - +1 lap
17. Oscar Piastri [McLaren] - +1 lap
18. Yuki Tsunoda [AlphaTauri] - +1 lap
19. Kevin Magnussen [Haas] - +1 lap
20. Nico Hulkenberg [Haas] - DNF
Fastest Lap
Max Verstappen [Red Bull]
