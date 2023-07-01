F1 Austrian Grand Prix 2023 sprint race results: Versteppen dominates in wet/dry race

Chris Deeley

Saturday 1 July 2023 17:14 - Updated: 17:15

A dramatic sprint race ended in ultimately predictable fashion, with Max Verstappen once again driving away from the pack.

Verstappen was passed by his team-mate Sergio Perez into the first corner, but quickly worked his way back past and didn't look back as he quickly built a healthy lead.

The race came to life in the last five or six laps, with a wet track drying up just enough for some runners to put slick tyres on – leading to a fascinating tactical battle as teams weighed up the benefits of faster tyres vs track position.

Nico Hulkenberg looked set for a good points haul approaching the halfway point, holding off Perez in second place before his tyres fell off and he pitted for the medium compound.

Lando Norris also failed to capitalise on a good sprint qualifying session, getting tangled up on the first lap to drop out of the points from a third-placed start on the grid.

Here is a full rundown on how things finished in Styria.

Austrian Grand Prix 2023 Sprint results

The final classification from Styria is as follows:

1. Max Verstappen [Red Bull]

2. Sergio Perez [Red Bull] - +21.048s

3. Carlos Sainz [Ferrari] - +23.088s

4. Lance Stroll [Aston Martin] - +29.703s

5. Fernando Alonso [Aston Martin] - +30.109s

6. Nico Hulkenberg [Haas] - +31.297s

7. Esteban Ocon [Alpine] - +36.602s

8. George Russell [Mercedes] - +36.611s

9. Lando Norris [McLaren] - +38.608s

10. Lewis Hamilton [Mercedes] - +46.375s

11. Oscar Piastri [McLaren] - +49.807s

12. Charles Leclerc [Ferrari] - +50.789s

13. Alex Albon [Williams] - +52.848s

14. Kevin Magnussen [Haas] - +56.593s

15. Pierre Gasly [Alpine] - +57.652s

16. Yuki Tsunoda [AlphaTauri] - +1:04.822s

17. Nyck de Vries [AlphaTauri] - +1:05.617s

18. Logan Sargeant [Williams] - +1:06.059s

19. Zhou Guanyu [Alfa Romeo] - +1:10.825s

20. Valtteri Bottas [Alfa Romeo] - +1:16.435s

