McLaren set to CONTEST Norris' Canadian Grand Prix penalty

Dan McCarthy

Saturday 1 July 2023 19:02 - Updated: 19:02

McLaren have decided to exercise their right to review over a five-second time penalty handed out to Lando Norris at the Canadian Grand Prix.

The Briton was slapped by the stewards with a time penalty for what was deemed to be "unsportsmanlike conduct" on track.

During a safety car period, Norris was found by the FIA to have slowed the pack down too much in order to allow McLaren a "double-stack" pit stop, meaning both he and team-mate Oscar Piastri could get their pit stops done without one driver losing too much time.

The penalty ultimately cost Norris points, dropping him from ninth to 13th in the finishing order.

In order for a review to succeed, the team has to submit new evidence that was not considered by the stewards at the time of the incident.

If the officials accept the new evidence then the case is re-opened to determine whether the issuing of the penalty was correct.

It was a day of pure frustration for Norris in Canada

McLaren said in a statement: "In Canada, we were surprised by the penalty and uncertain as to the rationale behind the decision. We spoke to the stewards immediately after the race to help understand the reasoning for the penalty.

"The FIA's regulatory framework has tools and processes which allow them and the sport to deal with the operational complexity of F1, especially for decisions which need to be made during the race.

"The 'right of review' is one of those processes which showcases the strength of the institution in allowing decisions to be reviewed, should that be in the best interest of the sport and this is something McLaren fully embraces and supports.

"Given this provision, the team took the initial explanation onboard and decided to review the case in a calm and considered manner, performing comprehensive due diligence, which included looking at the precedents.

"After this careful and extensive review, we believe enough evidence exists to submit a 'right to review' to the FIA, which we have done so."

