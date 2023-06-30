Norris opens up on EXCITING McLaren upgrades

Dan McCarthy

Friday 30 June 2023 15:57

Lando Norris says he is excited to see how much of an impact McLaren's new upgrades will have in Austria this weekend.

The Woking-based outfit have struggled for points so far this season, taking only 17 from light races with a sixth-place finish in Australia their best result of the season so far.

Canada was particularly frustrating for Norris after he was given a time penalty for "unsportsmanlike behaviour" with the stewards deeming him to be driving too slowly under safety car conditions.

McLaren have been well overtaken by the impressive Aston Martin outfit while their main rivals Alpine have performed better this season, currently 27 points clear in the constructor's championship.

Norris is hoping things will take a turn for the better this weekend as the F1 paddock prepares to head back to Europe for the Austrian Grand Prix.

2023 has not been overly kind to Norris

The team revised their floor package for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix earlier this season and are now rolling out more upgrades for Austria in what is essentially going to be a B-spec car, and one Norris is excited to drive.

"Of course, I look forward to anything that's new," said Norris, quoted by Motorsport.com. "And, of course, it's been a lot of work that's gone into it, too. I think we've been quite patient with what we've had.

"We've been chipping away at many other things at the same time. We've not brought a lot of pure lap time to the table over the since beginning of the year.

"Of course, we had the new floor in Baku, but that was for philosophy rather than absolute performance.

“But putting it all together, putting in the work that we've been doing – I think we've been doing a good job with what we've had, made the most of the opportunities that we've had. Maybe one or two that we've missed out on, but that's about it."

