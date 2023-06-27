Verstappen suffers shock DEFEAT prior to Austrian Grand Prix

Dan McCarthy

Tuesday 27 June 2023 22:57

Max Verstappen's winning streak has finally come to an end - after losing an off-road challenge to AlphaTauri star Yuki Tsunoda.

The Dutchman has been the dominant force in F1 once again this season, winning six out of eight races and four in a row.

His triumph in Canada last time was his 41st victory, equalling the late great Ayrton Senna while Red Bull clocked up 100 race wins in Formula 1 since their debut in 2005.

Although Verstappen has proven himself to be a master of F1 cars, he perhaps needs to work on how to handle an off-road vehicle.

In the latest installment of Red Bull's (Un)Serious Race Series, Verstappena and Tsunoda were challenged to race a pair of 500 horsepower "Mega Trucks" which are capable of crushing cars with ease.

The location was the Erzberg mine in the Styrian region of Austria and a course loosely based on the Red Bull Ring was created inside.

Verstappen grabbed his almost customary pole position but the race belonged to the Japanese star, though that was partially down to problems with the Dutchman's truck.

Tsunoda and Verstappen prior to their thrilling battle

“I’ve never really done anything properly offroad. I have driven my dad’s rally car, but that was more on tarmac,” Verstappen admitted. “Honestly, the approach of my qualifying lap was to survive! It was a lot of fun."

Tsunoda was delighted with the win though cheekily admitted to a bit of sabotage.

"Max had an amazing lap in quali, he was three seconds ahead. I thought ‘Ok, maybe I need to push more throttle’,” he said.

“I had a good start and used my momentum to the end. Unfortunately, he had a bit of misfiring…well actually I put a bit of water into his engine, but don’t tell anyone! That strategy worked, and I wanted to defend my first place from the first Unserious Race Series with Daniel.”

