F1 team boss suggests MAJOR rule change for better racing

Saturday 24 June 2023 19:57

Alfa Romeo Managing Director Alunni Bravi wants to see F1 introduce a major rule change to level the playing field.

The current structure of F1 sees the teams that finish lower down the championship order get more wind tunnel time and CFD hours than those who finish near the top in an attempt to close the field together.

But that still sees the usual suspects at the front season after season and Bravi is keen to see them challenged more ferociously by the supposed lesser teams, such as Alfa Romeo.

The Italian has suggested that the current structure of F1 is changed to make progress towards the front a simpler task for the slower teams in order to maximise the competitiveness of the sport.

Alfa Romeo have not won since its return to F1 and will end its partnership with Sauber at the end of 2023

A very important point in time

“This is a very important point," Bravi said to Mundo Deportivo. "The structural difference that there is currently between teams like ours and the big teams is very big.

"If we really want to get to a point of creating opportunities for everyone to aspire to at least podiums, we have to put an end to this structural difference between big and small, allowing the most modest groups that have not operated at the level of the budget limit of the previous year, to be able to invest resources not to overcome the big ones, but to recover that difference.”

Concessions could be one direction the sport goes in, after seeing the success of that idea in MotoGP to create five very competitive manufacturers in an ultra-competitive series.

