Marko practically CONFIRMS Red Bull will win Austrian Grand Prix

Joe Ellis

Saturday 24 June 2023 18:57

Helmut Marko appears convinced Red Bull will win the Austrian Grand Prix, given his comments in a recent interview.

The Milton Keynes-based team have been utterly dominant in F1 in 2023 and now head to the company's home race looking to extend their championship lead.

Max Verstappen already has three wins in Austria to his name, but it was Charles Leclerc who was victorious in 2022.

Marko, though, is sure that it will be an RB19 crossing the finish line first on Sunday 2 July to claim a ninth win of the season in nine races.

READ MORE: Marko makes 'LUXURY PROBLEMS' admission as Red Bull ponder alternatives

Max Verstappen looks unstoppable at the moment and F1 now heads to one of his most successful circuits

Marko: Your heart just melts

“When you arrive and see the enthusiasm, the full grandstands with a lot of Holland orange for Max, your heart just melts. When our national anthem sounds at the end (for the 101st Red Bull victory)..." Marko said to oe24.

“Max has won more times than anyone else here. The track suits him, the many Dutch spur him on. Spielberg is almost a home GP for him – alongside Zandvoort and the Belgian GP where he was born.

“He (Dietrich Mateschitz) would have been really happy with that. Of course, it's a pity that he wasn't able to witness it - that's one of the many moments when you wish Mateschitz were still there. On the other hand, in a way, he's always with us anyway.”

READ MORE: Who is Helmut Marko? The genius behind Red Bull rise to power