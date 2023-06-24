Marko makes 'LUXURY PROBLEMS' admission as Red Bull ponder alternatives

Jay Winter

Saturday 24 June 2023 07:57

Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko has raised doubts about finding a suitable replacement for Sergio Perez, as the Mexican driver continues to face challenges in the 2023 Formula 1 season.

Red Bull are aiming to become the first team ever to win every race on the F1 calendar. In order to do that, they need a number two driver next to Max Verstappen who is capable of stepping up, should the Dutchman suffer from any issues.

Perez's struggles have been a cause of concern, especially after Canada where he failed to qualify for Q3 for the third consecutive Grand Prix, widening the gap to his team-mate and current drivers' championship leader, Max Verstappen, to a staggering 69 points after just eight races.

Despite Perez's recent struggles, Marko emphasised that the Mexican has been doing the job they "expect of him", explaining what his task is.

"We take luxury problems seriously as well," said Marko to F1Insider.

"Regarding Perez: Objectively speaking, he has been doing the job we expect from him.

"His task is to secure the Constructors' Championship and the current points standings validate that. He has also proven that he can win races when he's in top form."

After eight rounds, Perez remains only driver to have finished ahead of Verstappen in 2023

'Who would be the alternative?'

Although Perez has been off the pace, Marko insists that replacing the 33-year-old isn't a question for Red Bull.

"The question of whether he is good enough does not arise for us," he stated.

"Because Max is always improving, and the question we should be asking ourselves is rather different: Who would be the alternative?

"Is there anyone who could truly challenge Max at the moment? Honestly, I don't see anyone."

Verstappen has been and will be Red Bull's golden boy for years to come. It's clear that he will be their number-one driver for the foreseeable future.

Although fans may not like the fact that Perez can't fight Verstappen for the drivers' championship, that may be exactly what Red Bull wants, for now.

