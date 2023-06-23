Ford chief reveals how Ricciardo has been HELPING ahead of F1 return

Dan McCarthy

Daniel Ricciardo is playing a key role in helping to integrate Ford back into Formula 1, according to the company's motorsport boss Mark Rushbrook.

After two decades away from F1, it was announced earlier this year that Ford would make a return to the sport and they would become Red Bull's official engine supplier from 2026.

2026 marks a whole new raft of regulations set to be introduced in F1 and Ford decided that it would prove to be the right time to re-enter.

Ricciardo is currently Red Bull's third driver and is helping them at the factory with simulator work as well as media commitments.

Danny Ric the consultant

He has also taken on a consultancy-style role with Ford as they look to prepare as well as possible for their return in three years.

The Australian has clearly had a positive impact according to Rushbrook, and has brought a lot of expertise to the process.

Ricciardo could be key to Ford's early success

“Daniel Ricciardo, he’s a fantastic personality, a lot a lot of energy,” he told Speedcafe.

“He’s been really good for us, and helping us learn the sport or learn the sport as we return to it.

“But also interacting with our company with our management with our employees.

“We’ve had him for a day in Dearborn; the local team down there [in Australia] spent a lot of time with him for the Australian Grand Prix and we’ve spent more time with him since then. He’s a fantastic person, individual, and a great resource for us.”

Ricciardo admits he is hoping for a race seat in 2024 and has hinted that a return to Red Bull would be akin to a "fairy-tale".

