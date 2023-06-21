Ricciardo reveals his F1 'FAIRY-TALE' as he targets race seat
F1 News
Ricciardo reveals his F1 'FAIRY-TALE' as he targets race seat
Daniel Ricciardo says returning to the F1 grid with Red Bull would be the dream scenario but admits he will have some work to do for that to be a possibility.
The popular Australian is currently a reserve driver with Red Bull after not managing to find a race seat for the 2023 season.
He was dropped by McLaren following a disappointing two-year stint with the Woking team, where he was outperformed consistently by his younger and less experienced team-mate Lando Norris.
With no offers forthcoming, Ricciardo made a return to Red Bull in a reserve capacity where he also helps out with simulator and media work.
The 33-year-old is still hankering for a return to F1, however, and admits the thought of rejoining Red Bull has crossed his mind though does accept that is quite an unrealistic aim currently.
READ MORE: Ricciardo lands INCREDIBLE three-race F1 deal for 2023
"This for me would be like the fairy-tale," he told ESPN. "Honestly, the fairy-tale ending would be to finish my career here if I could have it all my own way.
"But we'll see. I'll probably have to work my way up a little bit but it's really nice to be back here."
Ricciardo is confident he would return to the grid a better driver than before as he hopes to one day add to his eight Grand Prix victories.
"I know I can come back as a more complete version of myself," he added.
The Aussie has driven in 232 F1 races and his best finishes to a season came in 2014 and 2016 where he ended third.
READ MORE: Ricciardo claims Hamilton tried to take advantage of 'VULNERABLE' Verstappen