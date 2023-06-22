Marko admits Perez struggles raise DIFFICULT question

Chris Deeley

Thursday 22 June 2023 18:57

Helmut Marko has admitted that Red Bull are unlikely to move on from Sergio Perez as their second driver any time soon, admitting that nobody is good enough to challenge Max Verstappen.

The Mexican racer has been criticised this season for a string of sub-standard performances, failing to get into the final part of qualifying for the last three races in a row despite driving what is clearly the fastest car on the grid.

That lack of pace, coupled with some high profile errors, had led to some calling for Perez to be replaced as Verstappen's team-mate – with Red Bull having their pick of AlphaTauri drivers and a number of developing racers in junior series.

However, Marko has insisted that Perez's form isn't bad enough to get him binned, saying there's no better alternative available as things stand.

READ MORE: F1 drivers out of contract: Hamilton heads select group

Marko: 'We take this seriously'

Neither driver from AlphaTauri is making a real case for a seat in the fastest car in F1, with Yuki Tsunoda sat on just two points for the season and Nyck de Vries one of the two drivers yet to manage a points-scoring finish this year.

"We also take luxury problems seriously," Marko said. "As for Pérez, soberly he's done the job we expect him to do. He should help secure victory in the constructors' championship and the current standings prove him right. He has also shown that he can still win races when he is at his best.

"The question of whether he is good enough does not arise for us. Because Max is getting better and better and the question you have to ask yourself is rather a different one: Who would be the alternative? Is there anyone who could really challenge Max right now? To be honest, I don't see anyone there."

READ MORE: Who is Helmut Marko? The genius behind Red Bull rise to power