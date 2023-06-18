Perez insists he will stay 'cool' after Canada woes add to seat pressure

Dan McCarthy

Sunday 18 June 2023 17:27

Sergio Perez is adamant now is the time to stay calm after another disappointing qualifying session saw him dumped out in Q2.

The Red Bull star had a good start to the season, winning two of the first four races in Saudi Arabia and Azerbaijan, leading some to predict a potential title duel between himself and team-mate Max Verstappen.

However, things have unravelled quickly for the Mexican and there is speculation he could be replaced if his struggles continue.

He will start the Canadian Grand Prix 12th after failing to get the best out of the tyres.

It is the third race in a row he will start outside the top ten - an ignominious statistic for a man driving comfortably the fastest car on the grid.

Perez couldn't provide joy to Red Bull fans in Canada

"It's been complicated, everything that happened, unfortunately. Now it's time to keep a cool head and think about tomorrow, about improving, and about minimizing damage," Perez told DAZN, as reported in Mundo Deportivo.

"I think it was in the first sector, precisely, where I needed to find the correct temperature for the tyres, the slicks. It wasn't like that, and that hurt us."

Perez finds himself 53 points behind Verstappen and, barring troubles for the Dutchman, that gap is likely to extend further as the 25-year-old seeks a third straight championship title.

He has been off the podium in each of the last two races after four in the first Grands Prix of 2023.

Team principal Christian Horner has already sent Perez a warning saying he expects him to carve his way through the field in Canada, where there are plenty of overtaking opportunities.

