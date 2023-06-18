Perez's 'F****** USELESS' Q2 exit roundly MOCKED on social media

Jack Walker

Sunday 18 June 2023 08:42

Sergio Perez was eliminated in Q2 for the fourth time this season, and social media was quick to throw jibes at the Red Bull driver.

The mixed conditions made choosing the correct tyre incredibly difficult, with no one truly knowing whether the slicks or intermediates were the wiser choice.

And he wasn't the only surprise victim of the session; Ferrari's Charles Leclerc also crashed out, qualifying P11.

F1 fans on Twitter clearly didn't take this into account though, directing their amusement and digs at Perez instead his engineers.

Here are just a few of the best reactions to Perez's shock Q2 exit. Be advised, the language gets rather colourful.

Perez has missed three Q3s in a row now in the most dominant F1 car in recent history. — Nate Saunders (@natesaundersF1) June 17, 2023

This is the 3rd race in a row that Sergio Perez hasn't reached Q3. His last three qualy results are 20th in Monaco, 11th in Spain, and now 12th in Canada #F1 #CanadianGP — Luke Smith (@LukeSmithF1) June 17, 2023

Sergio Pérez, in by far the fastest car on the grid, has failed to make Q3 in 4/9 races this year. — Josh Wilcock (@JustJoshingF1) June 17, 2023

Cannot believe there was a point this year where we tried to talk ourselves into Sergio Perez leading an internal battle at Red Bull. We're really down bad as F1 fans this season. — Fred Smith (@FredSmith914) June 17, 2023

Sergio Perez title challenge I was told, don’t make me split my sides — Jack Fawcett (@JackFawcett1704) June 17, 2023

It gets worse…

Sergio Perez’s last couple of qualifications just go to show that the argument of “Stick anyone in the fastest car and they win” is bollocks. Red Bull Car is special but the bloke is fucking useless and no one will come close to Max for many years — Element Miller (@miller_element) June 17, 2023

And these were just uncalled for…

Sergio Perez in the last 3 qualifying sessions: pic.twitter.com/fsphJLgK1y — 𝐖𝐇𝐄𝐄𝐋 🅱️𝐔𝐗𝐓𝐎𝐍 (@wheelbuxtonfact) June 17, 2023

BREAKING: Sergio Pérez is a free agent. Resumes will be delivered on Monday. pic.twitter.com/t0Iv3Voi5o — Dudu 🇧🇷 (@_UnknownOrbit) June 17, 2023

READ MORE: F1 Qualifying Results: Canadian Grand Prix 2023 times Perez and Leclerc KNOCKED OUT in Q2