close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX
Perez's 'F****** USELESS' Q2 exit roundly MOCKED on social media

Perez's 'F****** USELESS' Q2 exit roundly MOCKED on social media

F1 News

Perez's 'F****** USELESS' Q2 exit roundly MOCKED on social media

Perez's 'F****** USELESS' Q2 exit roundly MOCKED on social media

Sergio Perez was eliminated in Q2 for the fourth time this season, and social media was quick to throw jibes at the Red Bull driver.

The mixed conditions made choosing the correct tyre incredibly difficult, with no one truly knowing whether the slicks or intermediates were the wiser choice.

And he wasn't the only surprise victim of the session; Ferrari's Charles Leclerc also crashed out, qualifying P11.

F1 fans on Twitter clearly didn't take this into account though, directing their amusement and digs at Perez instead his engineers.

Here are just a few of the best reactions to Perez's shock Q2 exit. Be advised, the language gets rather colourful.

It gets worse…

And these were just uncalled for…

READ MORE: F1 Qualifying Results: Canadian Grand Prix 2023 times Perez and Leclerc KNOCKED OUT in Q2

Related news

More news

Most read

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x