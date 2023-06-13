Shakira ADDS to Hamilton dating rumours with INTRIGUING remark

Chris Deeley

Tuesday 13 June 2023 07:57

The rumours linking Lewis Hamilton and Shakira keep rumbling on, with the Colombian singer now providing her own cryptic message about her personal life.

Rumours started when the singer, who last year separated from long-time partner Gerard Pique, was seen with a group of friends on a yacht with Hamilton around the time of the Miami Grand Prix, before the pair dined together later that week.

READ MORE: F1 fans REACT to Pique tweet as Hamilton and Shakira rumours intensify

There have been a number of other little breadcrumbs dropped in the media, with Shakira's comments to Mexican newspaper Milenio just the latest of them.

"I'm rediscovering the material I'm made of and also wanting to find that," she told the outlet.

The story so far

While people close to the pair has refuted any rumours that they're dating – with Shakira's people also pushing back on stories linking her to Tom Cruise and Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler in the last month or two.

READ MORE: Mercedes FUEL Hamilton and Shakira rumours with Tom Cruise post

They were out together again after Hamilton's excellent showing in Barcelona at the last race weekend, with pictures posted online of another restaurant outing.

Lewis with Shakira and friends at a restaurant tonight#SpanishGP pic.twitter.com/p4me8mjjgB — Sir Lewis Updates (@LH44updates) June 4, 2023

Meanwhile, PEOPLE magazine reported recently: "They're spending time together and in the 'getting to know you' stage. It's fun and flirty."

READ MORE: Who is Angela Cullen? Confidante and rock for F1 icon Lewis Hamilton