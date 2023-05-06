Ilaria Mastio

Saturday 6 May 2023 09:15 - Updated: 09:50

Toto Wolff has revealed that Lewis Hamilton WILL sign a new contract to continue his F1 career with Mercedes in a sensational update to kick off Miami Grand Prix weekend.

The team principal hailed a 'perfect relationship' with the seven-time world champion as he provided the most definitive update yet on where Hamilton's future lies.

Hamilton - now 38 - is currently scheduled to be out of contract at the end of 2023 with his Mercedes deal set to expire. He has been linked with a move to Ferrari in recent weeks with his plans for 2024 still unknown.

READ MORE: F1 Driver Salaries: How much do Hamilton, Verstappen and co earn?

Toto Wolff on Hamilton Mercedes contract

Obviously Hamilton's future is big news in Italy thanks to those Ferrari links, and Wolff was asked for an update when he spoke to Sky Sport in Italy during Friday's action at the Miami Grand Prix. The response was clear.

“The relationship with Lewis is perfect," he said.

"Everything is fine. We will see a new signature in the contract in a few weeks.”

Hamilton has been a pivotal part of the Mercedes success story since making the leap from McLaren in 2013. He claimed six world titles between 2014 and 2020 in a gloriously dominant run.

Tough times for Hamilton and Mercedes

Since that acrimonious end to the 2021 title race in Abu Dhabi though, things have taken a distinct downturn for Hamilton and Mercedes. The team's concept for its 2022 car produced a miserable year, and in 2023 they are again struggling for pace.

Hamilton was just under a second behind world champion and title race leader Max Verstappen in practice in Miami on Friday. He admitted that lack of pace was "a kick in the guts".

The seven-time world champion has also been vocal about how Mercedes ended up where they are with the W14 - saying he was not listened to enough by the team as the planned its design and evolution.

READ MORE: F1 drivers out of contract: Hamilton heads select group