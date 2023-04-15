Box, box: Mercedes stars unwind in HILARIOUS guessing game showdown

Harry Smith

Saturday 15 April 2023 18:57

Mercedes trio Lewis Hamilton, George Russell and Mick Schumacher played their part in a hilarious 'what's in the box?' challenge during the Formula 1 spring break.

Mercedes' drivers have endured a tense opening few rounds of the 2023 season following a less-than-stellar launch for the W14, but the trio found some time to unwind after the Australian Grand Prix.

The trio took turns in guessing what items had been placed out of sight in a box as part of a challenge for the Mercedes social media channels.

"I would have struggled if it was furry and alive!", joked Hamilton at the end of the challenge.

I'm an F1 driver, get me out of here

The seven-time champion was at ease as he chipped in with correct answer after correct answer, even managing to identify a George Russell soft toy from its hair alone!

There was less joy for Mick Schumacher, who looked bemused when confronted with a pile of Percy Pigs.

Russell also struggled to name to confectionary from touch alone, but there were no issues for Hamilton who was delighted to see the 'delicious' British essential.

